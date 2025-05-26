$41.510.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

364 aerial targets at once is an anti-record: Ihnat called for Russia to be blocked from producing deadly weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1784 views

For the third day in a row, the Russian Federation has been setting anti-records, bombarding Ukraine with deadly weapons. Yurii Ihnat stated that only strong anti-Russian sanctions aimed at stopping the production of weapons can stop this trend.

364 aerial targets at once is an anti-record: Ihnat called for Russia to be blocked from producing deadly weapons

Russia's massive air attacks have been going on for the third day in a row, and their intensity is breaking records. Tonight, Ukraine successfully repelled 288 UAVs out of 364. It is the strengthening of sanctions against Russia that can force it to reduce the volume of weapons production and make such massive attacks impossible. This was announced on the telethon by the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, reports UNN.

This figure (364 UAVs - ed.) is indeed an anti-record. The attack has been going on for three days in a row. Massive with the use of missiles and drones. Missiles of various types: both ballistic and cruise. Today, the air defense successfully shot down all 9 Kh-101s that the occupiers fired from strategic aviation aircraft. As for drones, the number of neutralized ones is also high – 288 were shot down.

 - Yuriy Ignat noted.

Details

He stressed that this is an incredibly large figure, which "is quoted by all world media, showing how Putin's regime wants a truce."

At the same time, according to the Economist, Russia will soon be able to launch up to 1,000 drones at a time. And the Financial Times emphasizes that the Russians are already changing their tactics of attacks.

The question is how much capacity they will actually have to produce weapons of murder. These are cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and Shaheds. It is clear that Western components are used further, we see these components in the downed, but intact, specimens of Russian missiles and drones. They are documented and sent on to our partners. It is no secret that Russia can get them somewhere, through some supplies, it does not create problems for them to get the components that are needed for manufacturing. Therefore, sanctions are needed first of all to make it impossible for Russia to earn money to produce these weapons.

 - Ignat stressed.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called for uniting the efforts of the international community to stop the production of deadly weapons in Russia.

It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat24.05.25, 15:12 • 10762 views

Sanctions pressure should come from the entire civilized world so that Russia cannot produce such a quantity of instruments for killing.

 - he stressed.

Ignat also drew attention to the tendency to increase the production of Shaheds and drone-imitators, which create an additional burden on air defense forces. According to him, our forces have already learned to recognize them, but this requires time and experience.

Leshchenko: It will be difficult to adopt the 18th package of sanctions, because some EU countries are already defending the values of the "Russian world" 26.05.25, 12:37 • 1360 views

Of course, we cannot shoot down such a large number (of drones - ed.) with anti-aircraft missiles. When they were raised higher, when there were more of them, rational ways of shooting down are needed, cheaper ways of shooting down. Everyone is working on this now - from the military to the military-political leadership.

 - added Ignat.

The spokesman also noted that the attacks have been going on for three days already, and Russia is spending a huge financial resource.

It is clear that the enemy cannot inflict such strikes indefinitely. This is both production and costs. Shaheds are not a cheap thing. They cost up to 200 thousand dollars, if we are talking about Shahed-136.

 - he explained.

Finally, Ignat noted that Ukrainians should involve more innovative solutions and be ready for any challenges. According to him, the whole world is now watching Ukraine, due to the involvement of drones in performing a number of tasks on a par with the infantry.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that the EU is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. According to the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, the new EU sanctions package against Russia will focus on the energy sector, in particular, the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The ceiling price for Russian oil may also be lowered.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Nord Stream
The Economist
Kaya Kallas
Yurii Ihnat
Financial Times
Shahed-136
European Union
Ukraine
