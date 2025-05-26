Leshchenko: It will be difficult to adopt the 18th package of sanctions, because some EU countries are already defending the values of the "Russian world"

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5394 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 15761 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 21964 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 36195 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 56724 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 64943 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76133 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239467 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356221 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 393862 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
88%
747mm
Popular news

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 77746 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 73208 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 22660 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 38767 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 12713 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356221 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 393862 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346391 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437474 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515220 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 137961 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239450 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80784 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 75917 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 79004 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Leshchenko: It will be difficult to adopt the 18th package of sanctions, because some EU countries are already defending the values of the "Russian world"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The EU is preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, but its adoption will be difficult, the Presidential Office suggests. Some EU countries are defending the values of the "Russian world," which complicates consensus.

Leshchenko: It will be difficult to adopt the 18th package of sanctions, because some EU countries are already defending the values of the "Russian world"

The European Union is preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, but it is difficult to hope that it will be stronger than the previous one due to the political influence of the Kremlin on individual member states of the bloc. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

He noted this while answering the question of whether it is possible to hope that the 18th package of sanctions will be stronger than the previous one.

It is always difficult, because decisions in the EU are made by consensus and we see how some of our neighboring countries are already speaking in unison with Moscow propaganda and defending, it seems, not the common values of Europe, but the values of the "Russian world". And we see how Russia is trying to expand this alliance or pole of the "Russian world" in the EU, how they openly interfered in the election race in Romania and helped some other parties in Old Europe. Therefore, they are actually trying to hack the system of democracy, using the instruments of democracy 

- Leshchenko said.

He also spoke about the methods of influence on other countries used by the Kremlin.

That is, democracy in the eyes of Russia, in the eyes of Putin, is a weak system, because it can be manipulated using just the laws of the genre. And therefore, they are trying to do this through democratic institutions to come to power or influence politics and then turn it into some kind of mini-models of Russia and block sanctions, block aid to Ukraine and achieve their goals.

 - the advisor explained.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the EU is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to EU Head of Diplomacy Kaya Kallas, the new EU sanctions package against Russia will focus on the energy sector, in particular the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The ceiling price for Russian oil may also be lowered.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Serhiy Leshchenko
Nord Stream
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Romania
Ukraine
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$109,663.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$2,567.47