Leshchenko: It will be difficult to adopt the 18th package of sanctions, because some EU countries are already defending the values of the "Russian world"

The European Union is preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, but it is difficult to hope that it will be stronger than the previous one due to the political influence of the Kremlin on individual member states of the bloc. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

He noted this while answering the question of whether it is possible to hope that the 18th package of sanctions will be stronger than the previous one.

It is always difficult, because decisions in the EU are made by consensus and we see how some of our neighboring countries are already speaking in unison with Moscow propaganda and defending, it seems, not the common values of Europe, but the values of the "Russian world". And we see how Russia is trying to expand this alliance or pole of the "Russian world" in the EU, how they openly interfered in the election race in Romania and helped some other parties in Old Europe. Therefore, they are actually trying to hack the system of democracy, using the instruments of democracy - Leshchenko said.

He also spoke about the methods of influence on other countries used by the Kremlin.

That is, democracy in the eyes of Russia, in the eyes of Putin, is a weak system, because it can be manipulated using just the laws of the genre. And therefore, they are trying to do this through democratic institutions to come to power or influence politics and then turn it into some kind of mini-models of Russia and block sanctions, block aid to Ukraine and achieve their goals. - the advisor explained.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the EU is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to EU Head of Diplomacy Kaya Kallas, the new EU sanctions package against Russia will focus on the energy sector, in particular the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The ceiling price for Russian oil may also be lowered.