It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat

Patriot systems find it more difficult to intercept advanced Russian Iskander-M missiles, as they can fire radar traps and change trajectory. This has made it even more difficult to shoot them down, said Yuriy Ignat, head of communications of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Missiles that attack along a ballistic trajectory "Iskander-M" have been improved, modernized. We are talking about shooting radar traps, which each missile can shoot during the approach to the target. Accordingly, Patriot systems, which must intercept the target, may not work as effectively as we would like - Ignat noted.

Ignat also added that Russian invaders have improved ballistic missiles in such a way that they can change their flight path.

There is a flight of a ballistic missile along such a quasi-ballistic trajectory, as if it is falling, and it maneuvers. Then it is more difficult for the Patriot system to predict the point where the missile will fall - Ignat explained.

The military also added that the modernization carried out by the Russians complicates the work of air defense, but does not make it impossible.

This complicates, but does not make the work of air defense impossible. I think our partners are working to find a solution to improve the Patriot system - Ignat summarized.

Supplement

Ignat reported that six of the nine ballistic missiles launched at night by Russian troops that flew to Kyiv were shot down by air defense forces.