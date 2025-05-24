It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 6460 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 28248 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 28435 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 96126 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 96007 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70218 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80320 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68807 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53414 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52398 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
59%
748mm
Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 18529 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 15352 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

08:42 AM • 15136 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM • 7484 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM • 6424 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 28248 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 96126 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 180880 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 274608 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 355029 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 15115 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 16151 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 21670 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 29168 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31521 views
Actual

The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2346 views

Patriot systems have more difficulty intercepting Iskander-M missiles, as they fire traps and change trajectory. Modernization complicates the work of air defense, but does not make it impossible.

It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat

Patriot systems find it more difficult to intercept advanced Russian Iskander-M missiles, as they can fire radar traps and change trajectory. This has made it even more difficult to shoot them down, said Yuriy Ignat, head of communications of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Missiles that attack along a ballistic trajectory "Iskander-M" have been improved, modernized. We are talking about shooting radar traps, which each missile can shoot during the approach to the target. Accordingly, Patriot systems, which must intercept the target, may not work as effectively as we would like

- Ignat noted.

Ignat also added that Russian invaders have improved ballistic missiles in such a way that they can change their flight path.

There is a flight of a ballistic missile along such a quasi-ballistic trajectory, as if it is falling, and it maneuvers. Then it is more difficult for the Patriot system to predict the point where the missile will fall

- Ignat explained.

The military also added that the modernization carried out by the Russians complicates the work of air defense, but does not make it impossible.

This complicates, but does not make the work of air defense impossible. I think our partners are working to find a solution to improve the Patriot system

- Ignat summarized.

Supplement

Ignat reported that six of the nine ballistic missiles launched at night by Russian troops that flew to Kyiv were shot down by air defense forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Yurii Ihnat
Armed Forces of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,792.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,561.98