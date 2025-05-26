9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Overnight, Russia launched 9 missiles and 355 drones at Ukraine, all 9 missiles were shot down and 288 drones were neutralized, 233 of which were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 26, the enemy launched a combined strike on Ukraine using 364 air attack weapons: 9 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov region); 355 Shahed-type strike UAVs and UAV-imitators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down all 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles, neutralized 288 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and UAVs of other types in the east, north, south, west and center of the country. 233 - shot down by fire weapons, 55 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed strike UAVs in 10 locations," the statement said.

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district