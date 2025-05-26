$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack
08:18 AM • 3552 views

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 20665 views

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 42348 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 54563 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 68970 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230028 views

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340266 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 378903 views

May 23, 02:05 PM • 195027 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120927 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

Publications
Exclusives
Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 63558 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 64045 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 58989 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 6866 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 23774 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340266 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 378903 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 332064 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 423368 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 501528 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 131809 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230028 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 75568 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 71161 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 74580 views
9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3524 views

On the night of May 26, Russia attacked Ukraine, launching 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 355 strike UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down all missiles and neutralized 288 drones.

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Overnight, Russia launched 9 missiles and 355 drones at Ukraine, all 9 missiles were shot down and 288 drones were neutralized, 233 of which were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 26, the enemy launched a combined strike on Ukraine using 364 air attack weapons: 9 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov region); 355 Shahed-type strike UAVs and UAV-imitators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down all 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles, neutralized 288 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and UAVs of other types in the east, north, south, west and center of the country. 233 - shot down by fire weapons, 55 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed strike UAVs in 10 locations," the statement said.

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district26.05.25, 08:49 • 5506 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$64.49
Bitcoin
$110,098.30
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.45
Ethereum
$2,582.40