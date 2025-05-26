Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

Russian troops attacked Kyiv for the third night in a row - with drones, there is damage in the Dnipro district, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kyiv is under Russian fire for the third night in a row - wrote Tkachenko.

According to him, the alert lasted 6 hours tonight. "The enemy was hitting with attack drones," he said.

As a result of the attack, there is damage in the Dnipro district of the city. Windows were broken in one of the residential buildings. Also, a fall of debris was recorded on the territory of a garage cooperative and a recreation facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties - Tkachenko said.

