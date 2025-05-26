Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv was attacked again at night by strike drones, the alarm lasted 6 hours. There is damage in the Dnipro district, in particular, windows were broken in a residential building, but there were no casualties.
Russian troops attacked Kyiv for the third night in a row - with drones, there is damage in the Dnipro district, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Kyiv is under Russian fire for the third night in a row
According to him, the alert lasted 6 hours tonight. "The enemy was hitting with attack drones," he said.
As a result of the attack, there is damage in the Dnipro district of the city. Windows were broken in one of the residential buildings. Also, a fall of debris was recorded on the territory of a garage cooperative and a recreation facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties
The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr26.05.25, 01:14 • 3732 views