The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr

On the night of Monday, May 26, the enemy is again massively attacking Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At about 1:00 a.m., monitoring channels recorded the departure of at least 3 Tu-95MS bomber aircraft from the Olenya airfield.

Soon, the network reported that more than 10 explosions were heard in Kharkiv. This information was confirmed by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

Kharkiv and the suburbs are under attack by enemy UAVs. Powerful explosions were heard in some areas of the city. Information about casualties and the consequences of the impact is being clarified. The threat remains. Therefore, stay in safe places until the alarm is over - wrote Syniehubov.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defense forces are working on the left bank of the capital against enemy UAVs.

There was also information about explosions in Zhytomyr.

Let us remind you

The Russian attack on May 25 became the most powerful in recent weeks and once again proved that the world community must take decisive measures to stop the aggressor. 45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: the Air Force reported the number of neutralized enemy weapons.

