Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 143443 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 156701 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 231913 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 283998 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 176577 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 111616 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 107655 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74595 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57352 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54612 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
94%
746mm
Popular news

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

May 25, 09:42 AM • 38201 views

In Mykolaiv, they continue to search for another woman under the rubble - Kim

May 25, 09:57 AM • 15676 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 100871 views

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

02:12 PM • 23427 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

02:54 PM • 38914 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 231919 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 284002 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 272492 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 364429 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 444067 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 101347 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 143443 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 52836 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 50432 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 55087 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2608 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv region, the number of victims has increased to 34 people. 115 private houses in three districts, as well as warehouses and educational institutions, were damaged.

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv region has increased to 34 people. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnik, UNN informs.

Details

Also, according to him, 115 private houses were damaged during the Russian night attack in Buchanskyi, Fastivskyi and Bilotserkivskyi districts.

And also food warehouses, educational institutions, human garages and farm buildings and even a bathhouse. These are the objects that became the targets of the enemy's attack in the Kyiv region. Russia is at war with the civilian population, trying to destroy everything

- Kalashnik wrote.

He added that all services are involved to overcome the consequences of enemy strikes, the necessary building materials are delivered from the regional reserve, and donors are also helping.

We remind

As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv region on May 25, 4 people died, 16 were injured, including 3 children. Destruction was recorded in different areas of the region. Numerous destructions as a result of enemy shelling occurred, in particular, in Brovarskyi, Bilotserkivskyi, Buchanskyi and Obukhivskyi districts of the region.

The Russians Do Not Stop Strikes on Ukraine Due to the West's Impunity - CCD25.05.25, 20:03 • 1638 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kyiv Oblast
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,360.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,511.31