Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv region has increased to 34 people. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnik, UNN informs.

Also, according to him, 115 private houses were damaged during the Russian night attack in Buchanskyi, Fastivskyi and Bilotserkivskyi districts.

And also food warehouses, educational institutions, human garages and farm buildings and even a bathhouse. These are the objects that became the targets of the enemy's attack in the Kyiv region. Russia is at war with the civilian population, trying to destroy everything - Kalashnik wrote.

He added that all services are involved to overcome the consequences of enemy strikes, the necessary building materials are delivered from the regional reserve, and donors are also helping.

As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv region on May 25, 4 people died, 16 were injured, including 3 children. Destruction was recorded in different areas of the region. Numerous destructions as a result of enemy shelling occurred, in particular, in Brovarskyi, Bilotserkivskyi, Buchanskyi and Obukhivskyi districts of the region.

