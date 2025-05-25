Russians do not stop attacks on Ukraine due to the impunity of the West - CCD

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 130360 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 200892 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 253375 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 162667 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 104405 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 102874 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 73636 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 56638 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54378 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Popular news

America's silence, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities

May 25, 07:51 AM • 13355 views

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

May 25, 09:42 AM • 23695 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 79345 views

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

02:12 PM • 5684 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

02:54 PM • 20125 views
Publications

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 257509 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 349698 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 429799 views
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 47194 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 45321 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 50322 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Russians do not stop attacks on Ukraine due to the impunity of the West - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

There are signals in the Russian information field about the preparation of repeated combined strikes on Ukraine. At the same time, the Kremlin is broadcasting messages to Western countries about its alleged "desire for peace".

Russians do not stop attacks on Ukraine due to the impunity of the West - CCD

The Russians are not going to stop the strikes on Ukraine, including as a result of impunity on the part of Western countries. This was written in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, there are signals in the Russian information field about the preparation of repeated combined strikes on Ukraine.

The rhetoric of ending the war is not heard there at all. Only to the West do the Russians informationally broadcast signals of a desire for peace

– said the head of the CPD.

Reference

In the last days of May, the Russians massively struck Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. As a result, cities such as Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kupyansk, as well as settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kyiv regions were affected - there are dead and wounded.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 100 attacks by Russian occupiers in various areas of the front during the day.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian defenders took prisoner 971 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces during the fighting in the Kursk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Mykolaiv
Kupyansk
Kyiv
