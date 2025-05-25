Russians do not stop attacks on Ukraine due to the impunity of the West - CCD

The Russians are not going to stop the strikes on Ukraine, including as a result of impunity on the part of Western countries. This was written in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, there are signals in the Russian information field about the preparation of repeated combined strikes on Ukraine.

The rhetoric of ending the war is not heard there at all. Only to the West do the Russians informationally broadcast signals of a desire for peace – said the head of the CPD.

Reference

In the last days of May, the Russians massively struck Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. As a result, cities such as Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kupyansk, as well as settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kyiv regions were affected - there are dead and wounded.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 100 attacks by Russian occupiers in various areas of the front during the day.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian defenders took prisoner 971 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces during the fighting in the Kursk region.