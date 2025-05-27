$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 55288 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 58082 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 74593 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 131715 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 211591 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 180668 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 181775 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 163879 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 115262 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100128 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8736 views

Paris Hilton said that her two-year-old son Phoenix saw a ghost in their house. Hilton shared a video with the child and asked other parents for advice.

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

Model, singer and actress Paris Hilton admitted that her two-year-old son Phoenix recently saw a ghost in their mansion in Beverly Hills. The socialite shared a video online and asked other mothers to share their experiences in similar situations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Paris Hilton admitted that she was frightened by her son's story about a ghost in their house. The socialite posted a video on her social media, where the baby directly talks about the ghost. In the caption to it, she wrote: "Well, I'm scared... To all my #livingmums, has this happened to your little ones? I would like to know... for research purposes."

The video shows Phoenix pointing and saying, "There's a ghost... There's a ghost there." Paris asks him, "Where's the ghost?", and the toddler replies, "The ghost is in Mommy's room." Then he adds, "The ghost is in the room... The ghost is in the store. The ghost is in this door!"

"So cute, but at the same time so scary that I can't"", - says Paris in the video. She added that after these words of her son she felt real fear.

In the past, Paris has already encountered paranormal phenomena. In a conversation with Nicole Richie for British Vogue, she recalled a creepy incident at her grandmother's house.

"We were in the playroom, and suddenly the crown began to soar around the room... They say that a girl lived in the house for a long time, who was seen in the mirror combing her hair," Paris shared.

Also in her podcast "This is Paris" Hilton told about an incident with a Ouija board.

"One evening we were in the playroom, and literally the chalk was floating in the air. We will never play with the Ouija board again," she recalled.

Sydney Sweeney fuels rumors of an affair with Glen Powell with the absence of a wedding ring29.03.25, 15:11 • 169990 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
