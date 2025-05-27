Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

Model, singer and actress Paris Hilton admitted that her two-year-old son Phoenix recently saw a ghost in their mansion in Beverly Hills. The socialite shared a video online and asked other mothers to share their experiences in similar situations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Paris Hilton admitted that she was frightened by her son's story about a ghost in their house. The socialite posted a video on her social media, where the baby directly talks about the ghost. In the caption to it, she wrote: "Well, I'm scared... To all my #livingmums, has this happened to your little ones? I would like to know... for research purposes."

The video shows Phoenix pointing and saying, "There's a ghost... There's a ghost there." Paris asks him, "Where's the ghost?", and the toddler replies, "The ghost is in Mommy's room." Then he adds, "The ghost is in the room... The ghost is in the store. The ghost is in this door!"

"So cute, but at the same time so scary that I can't"", - says Paris in the video. She added that after these words of her son she felt real fear.

In the past, Paris has already encountered paranormal phenomena. In a conversation with Nicole Richie for British Vogue, she recalled a creepy incident at her grandmother's house.

"We were in the playroom, and suddenly the crown began to soar around the room... They say that a girl lived in the house for a long time, who was seen in the mirror combing her hair," Paris shared.

Also in her podcast "This is Paris" Hilton told about an incident with a Ouija board.

"One evening we were in the playroom, and literally the chalk was floating in the air. We will never play with the Ouija board again," she recalled.

Sydney Sweeney fuels rumors of an affair with Glen Powell with the absence of a wedding ring