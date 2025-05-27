Today, the young moon and Jupiter will meet in the sky: what you should know about the rare phenomenon

Today, after sunset, the Moon will rise above the horizon together with Jupiter. This phenomenon can be enjoyed for the next few days, but Jupiter will soon disappear from the sky.

According to the publication, the luminaries will rise in the sky approximately half an hour after sunset. The moon will be very thin and it may be quite difficult to spot it, as well as Jupiter, as the latter will be in the upper left corner of the moon.

On Wednesday, May 28, observation will become much easier: the young moon will already be 5% illuminated and will rise 17 degrees above the northwest horizon. Jupiter will be located directly below the moon at a distance of 8 degrees.

Thanks to the sharp angle, the crescent moon will look like a fragile "smile", and even those who do not specifically follow the phases of the moon will be able to notice it, the publication says.

After Wednesday, we will have to say goodbye to Jupiter in the evening sky. It will reappear only in mid-July — already at sunrise.

In August, Jupiter will present a spectacular performance together with Venus, according to the publication, on August 11, the planets will converge very closely.

