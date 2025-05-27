Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

US President Donald Trump said today that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire." But the White House chief added that it is a guarantee of the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

UNN reports with reference to a post by US President Trump on the TruthSocial social network.

Details

After a series of bombings by the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine, new reactions from the political leadership are appearing in the United States. On Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump, in another post on the TruthSocial platform, issued a warning to the head of the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin doesn't understand that if it weren't for me, a lot of very bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean VERY bad. He's playing with fire! - Trump wrote in his post on the official TruthSocial page.

Recall

After the largest-scale attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump expressed outrage, but showed reluctance to put pressure on Russia and impose strict sanctions against it.

The "peace process" regarding Ukraine is only just beginning and is in a very "fragile" state, Kremlin spokesman Peskov believes.

"Losses on both sides exceeding 1 million": Kellogg shocked by figures of estimated losses in the Russian-Ukrainian war