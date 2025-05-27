Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 32480 views

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 37878 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 57189 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 114732 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 196378 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 172849 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 176467 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 162816 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114269 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99950 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Publications
Exclusives
Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82332 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67626 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60650 views

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

12:27 PM • 31366 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22373 views
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 19532 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 160242 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 549943 views
Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 7264 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60949 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67928 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82614 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 63229 views
The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8068 views

Donald Trump stated that Putin is "playing with fire," hinting at consequences for the Russian Federation. Trump also added that he is the one restraining the onset of sufficiently "bad things" for Russia.

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

US President Donald Trump said today that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire." But the White House chief added that it is a guarantee of the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

UNN reports with reference to a post by US President Trump on the TruthSocial social network.

Details

After a series of bombings by the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine, new reactions from the political leadership are appearing in the United States. On Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump, in another post on the TruthSocial platform, issued a warning to the head of the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin doesn't understand that if it weren't for me, a lot of very bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean VERY bad. He's playing with fire!

- Trump wrote in his post on the official TruthSocial page.

Recall

After the largest-scale attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump expressed outrage, but showed reluctance to put pressure on Russia and impose strict sanctions against it. 

The "peace process" regarding Ukraine is only just beginning and is in a very "fragile" state, Kremlin spokesman Peskov believes

"Losses on both sides exceeding 1 million": Kellogg shocked by figures of estimated losses in the Russian-Ukrainian war27.05.25, 18:53 • 2184 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Truth Social
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
