"Losses on both sides exceeding 1 million": Kellogg shocked by figures of estimated losses in the Russian-Ukrainian war

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 32406 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 37803 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 57122 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 114666 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 196316 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 172819 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 176448 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 162811 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114264 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99949 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82332 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67626 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60650 views

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

12:27 PM • 31366 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22373 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 19474 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22687 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 32406 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 160196 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 549902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 7220 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60829 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67803 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82497 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 63205 views
Actual

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

"Losses on both sides exceeding 1 million": Kellogg shocked by figures of estimated losses in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2152 views

Kit Kellogg stated that losses in the Russian-Ukrainian war already exceed 1.2 million. The United States has a peace plan that neither side likes, but it could be effective.

"Losses on both sides exceeding 1 million": Kellogg shocked by figures of estimated losses in the Russian-Ukrainian war

The death toll in the Russian-Ukrainian war already exceeds 1.2 million, not including losses from the shelling of cities. The US has a 22-point peace plan, and despite the fact that neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian side likes it, the United States believes that it can be effective. This was stated by US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg on Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

Kellogg explained that "Trump's frustration is understandable," because Russia attacks cities every day and "indiscriminately kills women and children with missile attacks or drone attacks." He stressed that this is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Protocol, which was designed to prevent this. And the Russians also signed it.

This is to prevent the indiscriminate killings you saw last weekend, the killings of children

- Kellogg stressed the consequences of the recent Russian massive attack on Ukraine.

We have a 22-point plan that we brought from London that outlines where we want to go. And, frankly, we think it's a good plan because neither side likes it. I think progress is made when neither side likes it and things are going well. So we are quite confident in this

 - said Kellogg.

He also added that this war needs to be ended in any case, and Trump, according to Kellogg, should continue to contribute to this, despite his frustration. Ukraine and Russia should also be interested in reaching a peace agreement, Kellogg emphasizes, voicing approximate losses from both sides, which cannot leave anyone indifferent.

When you have losses on both sides that exceed 1 million... Now, according to conservative estimates, we are talking about 1.2 million. This is impressive. This exceeds the figures of the Second World War. And this is what I call industrial-strength killings. And there is also the shelling of cities with indiscriminate violence

 - he stressed.

Zhytomyr region: 3 children killed, 12 injured in enemy attack25.05.25, 08:11 • 4934 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
London
Brent
$63.14
Bitcoin
$110,097.70
S&P 500
$5,901.41
Tesla
$356.83
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,320.49
Ethereum
$2,667.62