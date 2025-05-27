"Losses on both sides exceeding 1 million": Kellogg shocked by figures of estimated losses in the Russian-Ukrainian war

The death toll in the Russian-Ukrainian war already exceeds 1.2 million, not including losses from the shelling of cities. The US has a 22-point peace plan, and despite the fact that neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian side likes it, the United States believes that it can be effective. This was stated by US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg on Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

Kellogg explained that "Trump's frustration is understandable," because Russia attacks cities every day and "indiscriminately kills women and children with missile attacks or drone attacks." He stressed that this is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Protocol, which was designed to prevent this. And the Russians also signed it.

This is to prevent the indiscriminate killings you saw last weekend, the killings of children - Kellogg stressed the consequences of the recent Russian massive attack on Ukraine.

We have a 22-point plan that we brought from London that outlines where we want to go. And, frankly, we think it's a good plan because neither side likes it. I think progress is made when neither side likes it and things are going well. So we are quite confident in this - said Kellogg.

He also added that this war needs to be ended in any case, and Trump, according to Kellogg, should continue to contribute to this, despite his frustration. Ukraine and Russia should also be interested in reaching a peace agreement, Kellogg emphasizes, voicing approximate losses from both sides, which cannot leave anyone indifferent.

When you have losses on both sides that exceed 1 million... Now, according to conservative estimates, we are talking about 1.2 million. This is impressive. This exceeds the figures of the Second World War. And this is what I call industrial-strength killings. And there is also the shelling of cities with indiscriminate violence - he stressed.

