Zhytomyr region: 3 children killed, 12 injured in enemy attack

On Sunday, May 25, 3 children died as a result of an enemy attack in the Zhytomyr region, and 12 more people were injured, including a child. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, 3 children died, 12 were injured. The children were 8, 12 and 17 years old, the body of one was unblocked by rescuers - the message says.

Rescuers reported that private houses were destroyed and damaged.

"In the Berdychiv district, 2 people (1 child) were injured, a five-story building, private houses and outbuildings were damaged," the SES added.

Emergency services and Red Cross volunteers worked at the scene, and psychological assistance was provided to people.

45 rescuers and 10 pieces of equipment were involved.

