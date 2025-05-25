Night attack on Kyiv region: three dead, ten wounded, including children (photos of consequences)

During the Russian attack on the night of May 25, three people died in the Kyiv region. 10 more people were injured, including two children. Numerous destructions as a result of enemy shelling are recorded in Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts of the region. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA) Mykola Kalashnik, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, three people died as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv region tonight. Two people were found during the extinguishing of a fire in the Obukhiv district. One more person died in the Bucha district. Additional information is being established - the official said in a post.

According to him, in the Bila Tserkva district, a man born in 1966 suffered shrapnel wounds to his face. All necessary medical assistance was provided on the spot, without hospitalization.

Also in the Bila Tserkva district, 5 more people were injured. Among them are two children. Two women were injured in the Fastiv district. Two more people were injured in the Bucha district. - Mykola Kalashnik wrote.

In total, 10 victims have already been recorded.

The SES, investigative teams and medical teams are working at the emergency sites.

The consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts of the region.

Let us remind you

On the night of Sunday, May 25, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian capital. There are victims as a result of the shelling. The city authorities reported the fall of UAV debris in a dormitory, destruction of private residential buildings, and a business center.

A child was injured in Kharkiv as a result of the attack, the number of victims has increased