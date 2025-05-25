Night attack on Kyiv region: three dead, ten wounded, including children (photos of consequences)

$41.500.00
Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas
11:49 PM • 29425 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 04:10 PM • 45034 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 31039 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 59090 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 44688 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 116265 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 102948 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 73162 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82409 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69379 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Popular news

Russian troops hit Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region with KABs: there is a dead and wounded

May 24, 05:30 PM • 11869 views

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied information about the establishment of Russian control over Yunakivka

May 24, 06:25 PM • 11746 views

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

10:44 PM • 11927 views

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

12:00 AM • 9036 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

12:12 AM • 10744 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 59090 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 116265 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 190037 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 283376 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 364359 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 45034 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 19666 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 20368 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 26904 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 32779 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Night attack on Kyiv region: three dead, ten wounded, including children (photos of consequences)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4382 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv region, three people died, ten were injured, including two children. Destruction was recorded in four districts of the region.

Night attack on Kyiv region: three dead, ten wounded, including children (photos of consequences)

During the Russian attack on the night of May 25, three people died in the Kyiv region. 10 more people were injured, including two children. Numerous destructions as a result of enemy shelling are recorded in Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts of the region. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA) Mykola Kalashnik, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, three people died as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv region tonight. Two people were found during the extinguishing of a fire in the Obukhiv district. One more person died in the Bucha district. Additional information is being established

- the official said in a post.

According to him, in the Bila Tserkva district, a man born in 1966 suffered shrapnel wounds to his face. All necessary medical assistance was provided on the spot, without hospitalization.

Also in the Bila Tserkva district, 5 more people were injured. Among them are two children. Two women were injured in the Fastiv district. Two more people were injured in the Bucha district.

- Mykola Kalashnik wrote.

In total, 10 victims have already been recorded.

The SES, investigative teams and medical teams are working at the emergency sites.

The consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in Brovary, Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts of the region.

On the night of Sunday, May 25, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian capital. There are victims as a result of the shelling. The city authorities reported the fall of UAV debris in a dormitory, destruction of private residential buildings, and a business center.

A child was injured in Kharkiv as a result of the attack, the number of victims has increased25.05.25, 02:11 • 2648 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
