A child was injured in Kharkiv as a result of the attack, the number of victims has increased

The number of victims of the enemy attack has increased in Kharkiv. A child is among the injured. This was reported in his Telegram channel by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, May 25 at 02:30, Ihor Terekhov updated the data on the consequences of the attack on the city.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, an enemy attack hit an office building - the statement reads.

According to him, there were no casualties or fires.

At 02:46, the official wrote about damage to glazing in several apartment buildings.

One child was injured by glass fragments and is receiving medical assistance - he added.

At 03:00, Ihor Terekhov informed that the number of victims in the Shevchenkivskyi district had increased to three people.

Reminder

On the night of May 25, the enemy struck the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district, and emergency services are working at the sites.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of the use of ballistics