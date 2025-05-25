The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of the use of ballistics
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast. The Kyiv City State Administration also reported a threat to the city.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of the use of ballistics, reports UNN.
"Threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast!", the message says.
The Kyiv City State Administration reported a threat to the city.