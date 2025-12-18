Fog and up to 6 degrees Celsius during the day: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on December 18

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 5522 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 7126 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10619 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13196 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11139 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16632 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10439 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8022 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23992 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20242 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13389 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 8238 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17438 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14987 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 17237 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56821 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38823 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37288 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43639 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48622 views
Fog and up to 6 degrees Celsius during the day: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on December 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18560 views

On Thursday, December 18, an anticyclone will prevail in Ukraine, ensuring calm weather without significant precipitation. Air temperatures will remain high for this time of year, and fogs are possible in some regions.

Fog and up to 6 degrees Celsius during the day: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on December 18

On Thursday, December 18, an anticyclone will affect the weather in Ukraine. Calm weather will persist without significant precipitation: rain or snow is expected only locally. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, most of Ukraine will be covered by warm and humid air mass with light winds of variable directions.

Synoptics drew attention to the risk of reduced visibility due to fogs in some regions. In the morning, fogs are possible in the northern and southwestern regions, as well as in Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi. Due to this, drivers are advised to be careful on the roads, especially in the morning hours.

The air temperature will remain quite high for this time of year. During the day, 1 to 6 degrees Celsius is expected, and in the south of the country, the air will warm up to +6…+11 degrees Celsius.

In Kyiv on December 18, it will be cloudy with clearings and no precipitation, with fog in the morning. Wind of variable directions, 3 – 8 meters per second.

Temperature in the region during the day +1...+6. In Kyiv +2...+4 degrees.

Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey10.12.25, 13:35 • 58444 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv