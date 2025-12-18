Fog and up to 6 degrees Celsius during the day: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on December 18

On Thursday, December 18, an anticyclone will affect the weather in Ukraine. Calm weather will persist without significant precipitation: rain or snow is expected only locally. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, most of Ukraine will be covered by warm and humid air mass with light winds of variable directions.

Synoptics drew attention to the risk of reduced visibility due to fogs in some regions. In the morning, fogs are possible in the northern and southwestern regions, as well as in Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi. Due to this, drivers are advised to be careful on the roads, especially in the morning hours.

The air temperature will remain quite high for this time of year. During the day, 1 to 6 degrees Celsius is expected, and in the south of the country, the air will warm up to +6…+11 degrees Celsius.

In Kyiv on December 18, it will be cloudy with clearings and no precipitation, with fog in the morning. Wind of variable directions, 3 – 8 meters per second.

Temperature in the region during the day +1...+6. In Kyiv +2...+4 degrees.

