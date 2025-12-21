$42.340.00
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
In Russia, the "ground sank" again: this time along with the main gas pipeline
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in Crimea
Zelenskyy announced the need for consultations with European partners after the work of the Ukrainian team in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the need for consultations with European partners after diplomatic work in the USA. He emphasized that genuine signals from Russia remain negative, despite constructive negotiations.

Zelenskyy announced the need for consultations with European partners after the work of the Ukrainian team in the USA

After the work of the Ukrainian diplomatic team in the USA, it will be necessary to hold consultations in a wider circle with European partners. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State informed about the diplomatic work these days. The Ukrainian team in Florida worked with the American side, and European representatives were also invited. The President noted: it is important that there is constructiveness in these negotiations, and much depends on Russia feeling the need to end the war in reality, and this should not be a rhetorical or political game on the Russian side.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that the real signals from Russia are only negative – assaults on the front, Russian war crimes in the border areas, and attacks on our infrastructure continue. It is necessary that the world does not remain silent about all this.

The Head of State also thanked Norway for its support and readiness to continue helping both with pressure on Russia and with recovery after the attacks. Norway will help Ukraine with energy resilience.

There is a common feeling that after the work of the Ukrainian diplomatic team in the USA, it will be necessary to hold consultations in a wider circle with European partners. 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after the US-Russia talks.

Antonina Tumanova

