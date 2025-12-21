Zelenskyy announced the need for consultations with European partners after the work of the Ukrainian team in the USA

After the work of the Ukrainian diplomatic team in the USA, it will be necessary to hold consultations in a wider circle with European partners. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State informed about the diplomatic work these days. The Ukrainian team in Florida worked with the American side, and European representatives were also invited. The President noted: it is important that there is constructiveness in these negotiations, and much depends on Russia feeling the need to end the war in reality, and this should not be a rhetorical or political game on the Russian side.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that the real signals from Russia are only negative – assaults on the front, Russian war crimes in the border areas, and attacks on our infrastructure continue. It is necessary that the world does not remain silent about all this.

The Head of State also thanked Norway for its support and readiness to continue helping both with pressure on Russia and with recovery after the attacks. Norway will help Ukraine with energy resilience.

There is a common feeling that after the work of the Ukrainian diplomatic team in the USA, it will be necessary to hold consultations in a wider circle with European partners. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Putin's envoy Dmitriev arrived in Miami for talks with Witkoff and Kushner - media

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after the US-Russia talks.