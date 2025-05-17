In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes

In Germany, a passenger plane was out of control in the air for 10 minutes. This was reported by Bild, reports UNN.

Details

This happened on February 17 last year, but it only became publicly known now. The Lufthansa Airbus A321 was flying from Frankfurt, Germany to Seville, Spain. At an altitude of 10,700 meters, the captain of the crew left the cockpit and went to the toilet.

After that, the second pilot fainted - this happened, probably, as a result of an attack. And although the plane was controlled by the autopilot system, it deviated slightly from the course.

Due to the fact that the doors to the cockpit did not open due to lack of confirmation of access by the second pilot, the captain of the plane could not get to his seat. However, after some time, the second pilot came to his senses and opened the door for the captain, and the plane managed to land in Madrid.

After landing, the pilot was examined by doctors. The cause of the loss of consciousness was a previously undiagnosed neurological disease.

