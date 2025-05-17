In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
01:35 PM • 42017 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

12:09 PM • 32220 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 25461 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 36102 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 259641 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 218263 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 113222 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 116842 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 97536 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121408 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.3m/s
86%
742mm
Popular news

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

May 17, 07:00 AM • 24913 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 23442 views

The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

May 17, 10:09 AM • 11855 views

Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

May 17, 10:41 AM • 3832 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 18757 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

01:35 PM • 42018 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 259642 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 218264 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 349537 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 338313 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 18959 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

12:09 PM • 32221 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 23643 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 47486 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 59119 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

During a flight from Frankfurt to Seville, the co-pilot lost consciousness due to a neurological disease. The Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes until the captain returned to the cockpit.

In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes

In Germany, a passenger plane was out of control in the air for 10 minutes. This was reported by Bild, reports UNN.

Details

This happened on February 17 last year, but it only became publicly known now. The Lufthansa Airbus A321 was flying from Frankfurt, Germany to Seville, Spain. At an altitude of 10,700 meters, the captain of the crew left the cockpit and went to the toilet.

After that, the second pilot fainted - this happened, probably, as a result of an attack. And although the plane was controlled by the autopilot system, it deviated slightly from the course.

Due to the fact that the doors to the cockpit did not open due to lack of confirmation of access by the second pilot, the captain of the plane could not get to his seat. However, after some time, the second pilot came to his senses and opened the door for the captain, and the plane managed to land in Madrid.

After landing, the pilot was examined by doctors. The cause of the loss of consciousness was a previously undiagnosed neurological disease.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that a bomb threat was announced at the Charleroi airport in Belgium. A bomb was suspected on board a Ryanair plane.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Ryanair
Lufthansa
Frankfurt
Seville
Germany
Madrid
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$102,947.60
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,474.39