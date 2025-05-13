China lifts ban on Boeing after tariff truce with US: deliveries may be temporary

China has officially lifted the long-standing ban on Boeing aircraft deliveries, paving the way for new orders after reaching a trade truce with the United States. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

According to Bloomberg sources, officials in Beijing this week began informing domestic carriers and government agencies that deliveries of American-made aircraft could resume. It is also reported that airlines were allowed to organize deliveries on their own schedule and on their own terms.

Resuming deliveries to China will be a boost for Boeing. This happened after a tariff truce between the two countries. The US has agreed to reduce aggregate duties on most Chinese imports from 145% to 30% for 90 days. In response, China cut tariffs on American goods from 125% to 10% and lifted some of the countermeasures introduced on April 2.

Boeing found itself at the center of a trade scandal after President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs for most major trading partners was met with corresponding tariffs from China. This resulted in Boeing aircraft being shut out of the Chinese carrier market, while Beijing ordered airlines to stop taking deliveries of the company's aircraft.

Several aircraft were sent back to the United States after being rejected by Chinese customers. Meanwhile, Boeing has warned that it is ready to find alternative buyers for aircraft bound for China that have not yet been delivered. The prospect of new available 737 Max aircraft has sparked open interest from India to Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, as airlines look for ways to take advantage of the situation.

Because about 50 Boeing aircraft will be delivered to China this year, it will reportedly save the aircraft manufacturer time and money in finding new buyers, and ensure it receives substantial payouts once the aircraft are in the hands of airline customers.

China is forecast to account for 20% of global aircraft demand over the next two decades. In 2018, nearly a quarter of Boeing's output ended up there. But the US aircraft maker has not announced any major orders in China in recent years due to trade tensions and problems caused by itself.

In 2019, China was the first country to suspend operations of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes. Trade disputes with the Biden and Trump administrations have also helped to redirect Chinese orders to European Airbus SE. An additional blow to Boeing's reputation was dealt by an incident crisis in early 2024, when a plug for an emergency exit flew off during a flight of one of the airliners.

A new deal with British Airways could be an important signal of confidence in the company, as well as a boost for its position in the global aviation market.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the aircraft manufacturer Boeing is urgently looking for "alternative" buyers for aircraft supplied to China and which Beijing is refusing to buy due to the trade war with the United States.