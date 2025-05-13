$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 724 views

08:36 AM • 24445 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 22905 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60388 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71564 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79285 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 60989 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62209 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105271 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 104950 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Publications
Exclusives
China lifts ban on Boeing after tariff truce with US: deliveries may be temporary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

China allows Boeing aircraft deliveries after trade deal with US. Resumption of deliveries will be a stimulus for Boeing, as China will provide 20% of global demand.

China lifts ban on Boeing after tariff truce with US: deliveries may be temporary

China has officially lifted the long-standing ban on Boeing aircraft deliveries, paving the way for new orders after reaching a trade truce with the United States. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg sources, officials in Beijing this week began informing domestic carriers and government agencies that deliveries of American-made aircraft could resume. It is also reported that airlines were allowed to organize deliveries on their own schedule and on their own terms.

Resuming deliveries to China will be a boost for Boeing. This happened after a tariff truce between the two countries. The US has agreed to reduce aggregate duties on most Chinese imports from 145% to 30% for 90 days. In response, China cut tariffs on American goods from 125% to 10% and lifted some of the countermeasures introduced on April 2.

Boeing found itself at the center of a trade scandal after President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs for most major trading partners was met with corresponding tariffs from China. This resulted in Boeing aircraft being shut out of the Chinese carrier market, while Beijing ordered airlines to stop taking deliveries of the company's aircraft.

Several aircraft were sent back to the United States after being rejected by Chinese customers. Meanwhile, Boeing has warned that it is ready to find alternative buyers for aircraft bound for China that have not yet been delivered. The prospect of new available 737 Max aircraft has sparked open interest from India to Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, as airlines look for ways to take advantage of the situation.

Boeing promises to deliver the new Air Force One by 2027, despite delays08.05.25, 09:33 • 3856 views

Because about 50 Boeing aircraft will be delivered to China this year, it will reportedly save the aircraft manufacturer time and money in finding new buyers, and ensure it receives substantial payouts once the aircraft are in the hands of airline customers.

China is forecast to account for 20% of global aircraft demand over the next two decades. In 2018, nearly a quarter of Boeing's output ended up there. But the US aircraft maker has not announced any major orders in China in recent years due to trade tensions and problems caused by itself.

In 2019, China was the first country to suspend operations of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes. Trade disputes with the Biden and Trump administrations have also helped to redirect Chinese orders to European Airbus SE. An additional blow to Boeing's reputation was dealt by an incident crisis in early 2024, when a plug for an emergency exit flew off during a flight of one of the airliners.

A new deal with British Airways could be an important signal of confidence in the company, as well as a boost for its position in the global aviation market.

Recall

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the aircraft manufacturer Boeing is urgently looking for "alternative" buyers for aircraft supplied to China and which Beijing is refusing to buy due to the trade war with the United States.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Air Force One
Airbus
Boeing
Donald Trump
China
United States
