Boeing promises to deliver the new Air Force One by 2027, despite delays

According to an official announcement, Boeing plans to deliver new Air Force One aircraft, which may be ready in 2027. However, the delivery of the new aircraft model is delayed due to a shortage of labor.

Boeing is considering 2027 for the new Air Force One aircraft.

A senior US Air Force official said that Boeing Co. is offering to deliver its new version of Air Force One by 2027, as officials seek to meet President Donald Trump's demand for an updated presidential jet by the end of his second term. - Bloomberg writes.

Although Boeing is eager to deliver the aircraft in an expedited timeframe, at a hearing of the Armed Services Subcommittee, Darlene Costello, acting head of Air Force procurement, said she "did not necessarily guarantee that date."

There is a factor that affects delays. It is related to labor constraints, interior supplier issues and wiring design completion. This was reported by officials.

During his first presidential term, Trump instructed the Pentagon to allocate $3.9 billion for a pair of Boeing 747-8s, which will be the next generation of Air Force One. Putting these jumbo jets into operation is a priority for the president. But the project is "now five years behind schedule," according to an April report.

They will never be able to finish this damn thing - Trump complained in February.

The Air Force announced the reasons:

About a dozen technical obstacles have caused delays – from defects in the cockpit and passenger windows to cracks in the fuselage structures, excessive noise and the required certification of the aircraft's unique flight characteristics.

