Boeing promises to deliver the new Air Force One by 2027, despite delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Boeing plans to deliver the new Air Force One aircraft by 2027, although there are delays due to labor shortages and supplier issues. The project is five years behind schedule.

Boeing promises to deliver the new Air Force One by 2027, despite delays

According to an official announcement, Boeing plans to deliver new Air Force One aircraft, which may be ready in 2027. However, the delivery of the new aircraft model is delayed due to a shortage of labor.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Boeing is considering 2027 for the new Air Force One aircraft.

A senior US Air Force official said that Boeing Co. is offering to deliver its new version of Air Force One by 2027, as officials seek to meet President Donald Trump's demand for an updated presidential jet by the end of his second term.

- Bloomberg writes.

Although Boeing is eager to deliver the aircraft in an expedited timeframe, at a hearing of the Armed Services Subcommittee, Darlene Costello, acting head of Air Force procurement, said she "did not necessarily guarantee that date."

Bloomberg: Russia in negotiations with the US asks to buy Boeing aircraft at the expense of frozen assets16.04.25, 14:49 • 6513 views

There is a factor that affects delays. It is related to labor constraints, interior supplier issues and wiring design completion. This was reported by officials.

Reference

During his first presidential term, Trump instructed the Pentagon to allocate $3.9 billion for a pair of Boeing 747-8s, which will be the next generation of Air Force One. Putting these jumbo jets into operation is a priority for the president. But the project is "now five years behind schedule," according to an April report.

They will never be able to finish this damn thing

- Trump complained in February.

The Air Force announced the reasons:

About a dozen technical obstacles have caused delays – from defects in the cockpit and passenger windows to cracks in the fuselage structures, excessive noise and the required certification of the aircraft's unique flight characteristics.

Recall

The US has deployed four B-52 strategic bombers to the UK to conduct planned exercises with NATO allies and regional partners.

Ryanair may stop buying Boeing due to Trump's tariffs - Politico01.05.25, 16:51 • 8472 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

