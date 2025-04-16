Bloomberg: Russia in negotiations with the US asks to buy Boeing aircraft at the expense of frozen assets

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16092 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68462 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37775 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43022 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50334 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91595 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83784 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35335 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60493 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109296 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 68462 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89439 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91595 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83784 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183692 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52084 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29278 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30303 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31602 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33882 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Bloomberg: Russia in negotiations with the US asks to buy Boeing aircraft at the expense of frozen assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4264 views

Russia has asked the US to allow it to purchase Boeing aircraft with funds from frozen assets after a ceasefire in Ukraine. The US has not yet commented on the proposal.

Bloomberg: Russia in negotiations with the US asks to buy Boeing aircraft at the expense of frozen assets

Russia has asked the United States to allow it to buy Boeing Co. aircraft using money from billions of dollars of frozen state assets once a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, citing a person in Moscow familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Although, as the publication writes, this request is not a condition for agreeing to a ceasefire, Russia understands that frozen funds cannot be used to purchase aircraft without a ceasefire, the person said. An agreement allowing the purchase of aircraft could be part of easing sanctions in the event of a cessation of hostilities.

"The United States will not discuss any economic commitments until a ceasefire is reached," said Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, in response to a request to comment on whether Russia was trying to buy Boeing aircraft. The US State Department declined to comment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing declined to comment.

American lawmakers have estimated that there are about $5 billion in Russian assets in the United States. In total, the United States and its allies have frozen about $280 billion in Russian central bank reserves, with more than two-thirds blocked in the EU.

Russia has publicly asked the United States to lift sanctions on its flagship airline PJSC Aeroflot and allow the resumption of direct flights between the two countries. The United States has not publicly responded to this proposal.

Boeing closed its Russian operations, including a large engineering center, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The issue of the prospect of a potential resumption of Boeing sales to Russia is raised against the backdrop of the American aircraft manufacturer being ousted in other markets by the global tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump. China has ordered its airlines to stop accepting American-made aircraft, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, and Ryanair Holdings Plc has said it may delay Boeing deliveries this year if they are subject to duties.

China отказалась покупать самолеты Boeing из-за торговой войны с США - Bloomberg 15.04.25, 15:06 • 7240 views

Aeroflot and other Russian airlines have been banned from being in the airspace of the United States and the EU, as well as from buying Boeing and Airbus SE aircraft, spare parts and necessary maintenance in accordance with sanctions imposed in response to the war.

Given that the fleet is largely dependent on foreign aircraft in a country that covers 11 time zones, Russian airlines were initially forced to disassemble parts of their aircraft and look for other ways to obtain components and maintenance, potentially jeopardizing safety standards.

After the start of the invasion, Russia confiscated 400 foreign aircraft leased to its airlines. The Russian National Welfare Fund has allocated 300 billion rubles ($3.7 billion) to purchase aircraft from international leasing companies to settle owners' claims.

According to roZMI estimates, at the beginning of last year, Russian airlines purchased 165 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, or about 40% of the total fleet of Russian aircraft.

Although Russia has not directly linked the end of the war in Ukraine with the lifting of sanctions by the United States and its G7 allies, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials, as the publication writes, have stated that a peace agreement will require the lifting of Western punitive measures.

US State Department: no deals with Russia and no lifting of sanctions without a ceasefire16.04.25, 00:23 • 3910 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Ryanair
Airbus
Boeing
Donald Trump
China
