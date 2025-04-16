US State Department: no deals with Russia and no lifting of sanctions without a ceasefire

The United States of America will not conclude any bilateral agreements with Russia and will not weaken sanctions against the Russian Federation until an agreement is reached on a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing on Tuesday, April 15, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Washington is adamant about the Kremlin's next steps.

There will be no negotiations, no decisions, no agreements until this carnage stops, - said the diplomat.

She called the war in Ukraine a "meat grinder" where nothing has changed, and stressed that after Palm Sunday, when there was a missile strike on Sumy, there is a dynamic that raises more questions about who is really committed to peace and a ceasefire.

"And yet we continue to work, obviously, for a ceasefire," Bruce concluded.

Recall

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and US President Donald Trump also believes this. Russia has an incentive to end this war. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

