US State Department: no deals with Russia and no lifting of sanctions without a ceasefire

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

US State Department: no deals with Russia and no lifting of sanctions without a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3928 views

The United States will not enter into bilateral agreements with Russia and will not ease sanctions until an agreement is reached on a ceasefire in Ukraine, the State Department spokeswoman said.

US State Department: no deals with Russia and no lifting of sanctions without a ceasefire

The United States of America will not conclude any bilateral agreements with Russia and will not weaken sanctions against the Russian Federation until an agreement is reached on a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing on Tuesday, April 15, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Washington is adamant about the Kremlin's next steps.

There will be no negotiations, no decisions, no agreements until this carnage stops,

She called the war in Ukraine a "meat grinder" where nothing has changed, and stressed that after Palm Sunday, when there was a missile strike on Sumy, there is a dynamic that raises more questions about who is really committed to peace and a ceasefire.

"And yet we continue to work, obviously, for a ceasefire," Bruce concluded.

Recall

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and US President Donald Trump also believes this. Russia has an incentive to end this war. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
