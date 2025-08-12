Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed the government to work out the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians by raising the age limit from 18 to 22. He said this during a speech, a video of which was published by "My-Ukraine", writes UNN.

I have instructed the government, together with the military command, to work out the possibility of simplifying state border crossing for young Ukrainians. (...) Currently, there is an 18-year-old restriction at the border; I propose to raise the level to 22 years so that there are no restrictions on crossing. I believe that this is a positive, correct story, and will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realize themselves in Ukraine, first of all - in Ukraine, .. realize themselves in education - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada reported that they were discussing the possibility of increasing the age limit for military-eligible men to travel abroad to 23-24 years. This would allow young Ukrainians studying abroad to visit Ukraine.

Recently, the leadership of the parliament reported that there are no bills under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada regarding the reduction of the mobilization age. Ukrainians aged 18-24 can voluntarily join the military under contract.