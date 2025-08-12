Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties

During the war, when every combat helicopter sortie can determine the outcome of an operation, the technical support and repair of Ukrainian Mi-8s were transferred to a private company from the UAE, certified by Russian factories and likely connected to the aggressor country's defense-industrial complex. UNN found out who actually gained rights to key technical documentation and control over the modernization of one of the most important machines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aviation.

Brief background

Over the past few years, the Ukrainian aviation community has repeatedly warned: the country risks losing control over the operation and modernization of Mi-8 helicopters - one of the main types of aircraft performing combat missions, providing logistics, medical evacuation, and other critically important functions in the Armed Forces aviation. According to the norms of the Air Code of Ukraine, all modernization and repair work must be agreed upon with the aircraft manufacturer, and in the case of the Mi-8, these are Russian enterprises. If agreement with the manufacturer is impossible, the appointment of an authorized representative is envisaged, who will be officially granted the right to support repair documentation for Mi-8 type helicopters (Mi-8MTV-1 and Mi-17-1). The State Aviation Service of Ukraine, headed by Oleksandr Bilchuk, could have taken over the authority to manage the documentation. The State Aviation Service could also have appointed a responsible documentation manager.

It is worth noting here that even before the official decision was published in open sources, information appeared about an appeal from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, to the then Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal. In the document, the SBU warned that the State Aviation Service was considering appointing a private Ukrainian company to this role and emphasized the importance of transferring such powers to a state-owned enterprise. This, according to the SBU, would minimize the risks of rendering aviation equipment inoperable and reducing the state's defense capability.

At the same time, state-owned enterprises operate in Ukraine that have many years of experience working with Mi-8s and could quite calmly take over the functions of managing the relevant documentation. But numerous applications to the State Aviation Service regarding the acquisition of these powers by state-owned enterprises remained ignored.

It should be noted that, in addition to civilian operation, a significant fleet of Mi-8 helicopters is used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so the issue of choosing a documentation manager is also important because it concerns combat readiness and the continuity of combat missions. Any delays in the repair or modernization of these machines, or the risk of losing access to up-to-date technical documentation, can have critical consequences for the state's defense capability. That is why the expert community and law enforcement agencies emphasized: the decision must be as balanced, transparent, and aimed at preserving Ukraine's control over strategically important aviation equipment as possible.

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine, despite the warnings of law enforcement agencies, made a decision contrary to their recommendations. The authority to support repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was granted not just to a private, but to a foreign company, AAL Group Ltd. At the same time, the company's name did not become known immediately: reporting on the "successful resolution of the issue," the State Aviation Service did not mention it, and journalist Yevhen Plinsky published this information.

Who is AAL Group Ltd?

AAL Group Ltd is a private company registered in the United Arab Emirates, specifically in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone, which is an offshore jurisdiction. As noted by Global Investigations Review, this zone is popular among Russian businessmen who use it as a "wallet" to place assets, as it provides significant tax and registration advantages. In particular, it allows for full foreign ownership, has no business taxes, and information about beneficiaries remains confidential.

AAL Group Ltd specializes in supplying aviation products, original spare parts for aircraft, tools and equipment, including generators, stabilizers, fuel tanks, tail rotors, electronic engine controllers, brakes, navigation systems, wheels, electric fans, and transceivers. The company also provides flight training services, technical maintenance, offers flight simulators, performs repairs and modernization, avionics overhaul, and scheduled technical maintenance.

In fact, AAL Group Ltd can independently perform all Mi-8 helicopter maintenance work without involving other contractors, and thus monopolize this market segment.

Moreover, public information about AAL Group Ltd also mentions its certification by a Russian aviation plant, which is part of the Russian Helicopters holding. This document confirms the company's right to provide technical support and repair of Mi-8 type helicopters (including Mi-8MTV-1 and Mi-17-1 models) in accordance with the manufacturer's requirements.

"AAL company has permits from a number of industrial and aviation authorities to carry out its activities, as well as certificates from the Moscow Mil Helicopter Plant (MVZ), the Interstate Aviation Committee of Russia (IAC), and ISO 9001:2008. As a group of companies, AAL constantly strives to achieve the highest level of performance and service for its customers," states the descriptions of AAL Group Ltd's activities.

Thus, AAL Group Ltd has officially recognized competencies by the manufacturer, which indicates its close working ties with the Russian defense-industrial complex.

Moreover, some open sources state that the "Russian Helicopters" holding of the "Rostec" State Corporation is the real ultimate beneficiary of AAL Group Ltd.

Close cooperation with Russian stakeholders is confirmed by a letter of gratitude sent by AAL Group Ltd to the head of the Russian company ATA International LLC, Dmitry Gusev. In this document, dated October 21, 2019, AAL management expresses gratitude to Gusev personally and his team for "dedicated and impeccable service, quick feedback, and prompt response to all shipments." The letter specifies that since 2013, ATA International has been providing regular air delivery of civilian helicopter parts from Russia to the United Arab Emirates for the needs of AAL Group Ltd. The authors of the letter emphasized that all cargo was delivered on time and in proper condition, and expressed hope for the continuation and development of this cooperation in the future.

According to information available on export-import operations data platforms, AAL Group Ltd has traded with Russian representatives over the years of its existence. There is information about interaction with OOO "Vertikal" (LLC VERTICAL), Joint-Stock Company "Vneshaviatrans", NAO "KEB" (NAO "KEB") and others. The geography of trade of all mentioned companies, like AAL Group Ltd, mainly covers the territory of Russia.

Apparently, ATA AAL Group Ltd plans to continue developing cooperation with Russian partners. This is evidenced, in particular, by a recent announcement published on the GulfTalent portal, where the company is looking for an assistant accountant with knowledge of Russian. Among the requirements are mandatory proficiency in Russian and skills in working with 1C accounting software - a Russian-developed product widely used in Russian companies.

The job vacancy also emphasizes that AAL Group Ltd holds certificates from the Moscow Mil Helicopter Plant and the Interstate Aviation Committee of Russia (IAC). This means that even in its HR policy, the company not only supports but also publicly demonstrates its connection with the Russian aviation industry.

About development not for the benefit of Ukraine

Back in 2009, during the Dubai Air Show, Airfreight Aviation Ltd., together with the Russian holding "Russian Helicopters," announced the creation of International Rotorcraft Services. It was intended to provide technical maintenance, modernization, and repair of Mi and Ka type helicopters in the Middle East, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and also to open a service center in Afghanistan.

In the official reporting documents of the "Russian Helicopters" holding, the International Rotorcraft Services enterprise is mentioned as virtually a structural unit of the company. The head of this company was indicated as Oleg Fidelsky, who, "by a strange coincidence," was also a signatory of documents from Airfreight Aviation Ltd. At the same time, the details of Airfreight Aviation Ltd coincide with the details of AAL Group Ltd. This suggests that at some stage of its existence, Airfreight Aviation Ltd could have changed its name to AAL Group Ltd, while maintaining activities aimed at serving Russia's interests.

Analyzing the activities of AAL Group Ltd, experts note that for years it has been performing and continues to perform artisanal and contraband maintenance of Mil helicopters in Iraq and Afghanistan in the interests of the Kremlin, effectively helping "Rostec" launder money.

However, when failures occur, Russia often tries to attribute its own failures to others. Thus, after a series of helicopter crashes in Afghanistan, Russian propaganda began to spread narratives through resources like "Afghanistan.Ru" about the allegedly low quality of maintenance of this equipment by Ukrainian, not Russian, specialists.

In recent years, the company continues to expand its influence and secure commercial ties. In particular, in 2024, the company announced a partnership with the South African defense group Paramount Group. The joint statement noted that "Paramount Group and its strategic partner AAL Group Ltd have successfully completed the initial testing phase of innovative composite blades for Mi-type helicopters."

At the same time, the editor-in-chief of The Vrye Weekblad, Max du Preez, in his investigations, highlighted a number of accusations and suspicions regarding the activities of Paramount Group and its owner Ivor Ichikowitz, including connections with individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and the supply of military equipment that was subsequently allegedly used against Ukraine.

Who were the Ukrainian Mi-8s given to?

In fact, the decision of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine opened the door to technical and administrative control over the Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter fleet to a private foreign entity with long-standing ties to the Russian military-industrial complex. AAL Group Ltd, registered in the offshore zone of the UAE, holds certificates and permits from Russian manufacturers, cooperates with companies associated with "Rostec," and openly declares personnel and business ties with the Russian Federation.

Now, any modernization, repair, or technical support of Ukrainian Mi-8s - helicopters that work daily for the country's defense - falls under the influence of a company whose history of activity and circle of partners raise serious security concerns. This is not only a risk to defense capability but also a dangerous precedent when strategic equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine depends on a structure that experts directly link to the Kremlin's interests.

The decision of the State Aviation Service has already caused a sharp reaction. Aviation expert Bohdan Dolintse noted that Ukraine already has certified enterprises capable of performing the functions of supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 type helicopters.

People's Deputy Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk called it "economically inexpedient and unacceptable," especially during wartime, when Ukraine has certified companies with all the necessary competencies.

People's Deputy and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky emphasized that the relevant decision not only may contain very significant risks for the security and defense sector, but is generally anti-state and called for Oleksandr Bilchuk to be removed from the post of Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine.

In turn, People's Deputy Yuriy Zdebky insists that due to public outcry and security concerns, the decisions should be thoroughly analyzed and a legal assessment given by the relevant authorities - the SBU and the National Police.