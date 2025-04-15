$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3400 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21046 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17329 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22369 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31472 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65382 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61028 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34145 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59700 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107051 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Trump's Special Representative Witcoff: peace agreement concerns five territories, but contains more

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5906 views

Steve Witkoff stated that the peace agreement concerns five territories but contains more. He called the negotiations with Putin persuasive, and they discussed ending the war.

Trump's Special Representative Witcoff: peace agreement concerns five territories, but contains more

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories", but there is much more to it. He said this in an interview with Fox News on April 14, UNN writes.

This peace agreement concerns these so-called five territories, but there is much more to it.

- Witkoff said.

"There are security protocols, there is not NATO, NATO, Article 5, there are just a lot of details involved in this complex situation that is rooted in some real problematic things that are happening between the two countries," Witkoff continued.

He added that "I think we may be on the verge of something that will be very, very important for the world as a whole."

At the same time, Witkoff, as Bloomberg writes, described his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week as "persuasive", saying that they discussed steps that could end the war in Ukraine and possibly lead to business opportunities.

At the end of the nearly five-hour meeting, Witkoff said, Putin made a request to ensure "lasting peace", a development that Witkoff said "took us some time to achieve."

After meetings in St. Petersburg, Witkoff said he sees "an opportunity to change Russian-American relations through some very compelling commercial opportunities that I think will also provide real stability to the region."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
