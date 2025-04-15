Trump's Special Representative Witcoff: peace agreement concerns five territories, but contains more

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is involved in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories", but there is much more to it. He said this in an interview with Fox News on April 14, UNN writes.

"There are security protocols, there is not NATO, NATO, Article 5, there are just a lot of details involved in this complex situation that is rooted in some real problematic things that are happening between the two countries," Witkoff continued.

He added that "I think we may be on the verge of something that will be very, very important for the world as a whole."

At the same time, Witkoff, as Bloomberg writes, described his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week as "persuasive", saying that they discussed steps that could end the war in Ukraine and possibly lead to business opportunities.

At the end of the nearly five-hour meeting, Witkoff said, Putin made a request to ensure "lasting peace", a development that Witkoff said "took us some time to achieve."

After meetings in St. Petersburg, Witkoff said he sees "an opportunity to change Russian-American relations through some very compelling commercial opportunities that I think will also provide real stability to the region."

