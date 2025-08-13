Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.450.06
August 12, 05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EUAugust 12, 02:20 PM • 26199 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 15922 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhotoAugust 12, 03:59 PM • 15743 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 11872 views
In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupierVideoAugust 12, 05:04 PM • 8074 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 11411 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 11889 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 52949 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 102351 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Canada
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 2842 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 15945 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 88138 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 50163 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 206925 views
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Two law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovsk region will face trial for extorting bribes from drivers at a checkpoint. They demanded from 7 to 20 thousand UAH for non-existent traffic violations; 14 episodes totaling over 140 thousand UAH have been documented.

Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two law enforcement officers who were extorting money during patrolling at one of the checkpoints will be tried. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the SBI, law enforcement officers stopped cars during patrolling for alleged traffic violations, but instead of fines, they demanded payments ranging from UAH 7,000 to UAH 20,000, depending on the "detected" offense.

They misled "offenders" by threatening to revoke their driver's licenses. As a result, drivers had no other option but to pay

- stated in the SBI post.

It is noted that the defendants took bribes in cash on the spot, or "offered" a bank transfer to their friend's card. The accomplice turned out to be a former employee of the same police department who had retired and decided to earn some extra money.

SBI investigators documented 14 episodes of extortion and receipt of money from drivers by law enforcement officers, totaling over UAH 140,000.

Law enforcement officers and their accomplice are accused of receiving unlawful benefits by an official, combined with extortion of unlawful benefits, committed repeatedly, as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to ten years with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, a customs officer and a law enforcement officer tried to organize a scheme for the illegal departure of men of conscription age. They were detained while receiving $26,000 and escorting "clients" to the border; the case has been referred to court.

Threatened to kill a judge, and promised a conscript departure abroad: a lawyer will be tried in Lviv region29.07.25, 15:08 • 3744 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast