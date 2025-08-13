Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two law enforcement officers who were extorting money during patrolling at one of the checkpoints will be tried. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the SBI, law enforcement officers stopped cars during patrolling for alleged traffic violations, but instead of fines, they demanded payments ranging from UAH 7,000 to UAH 20,000, depending on the "detected" offense.

They misled "offenders" by threatening to revoke their driver's licenses. As a result, drivers had no other option but to pay - stated in the SBI post.

It is noted that the defendants took bribes in cash on the spot, or "offered" a bank transfer to their friend's card. The accomplice turned out to be a former employee of the same police department who had retired and decided to earn some extra money.

SBI investigators documented 14 episodes of extortion and receipt of money from drivers by law enforcement officers, totaling over UAH 140,000.

Law enforcement officers and their accomplice are accused of receiving unlawful benefits by an official, combined with extortion of unlawful benefits, committed repeatedly, as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to ten years with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, a customs officer and a law enforcement officer tried to organize a scheme for the illegal departure of men of conscription age. They were detained while receiving $26,000 and escorting "clients" to the border; the case has been referred to court.

Threatened to kill a judge, and promised a conscript departure abroad: a lawyer will be tried in Lviv region