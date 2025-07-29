Threatened to kill a judge, and promised a conscript departure abroad: a lawyer will be tried in Lviv region

According to the investigation, the human rights activist, for a "request", promised the "client" forged documents and unhindered departure to Poland. It was also established that the defendant threatened to kill a judge.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

An indictment has been sent to the court regarding the lawyer, who is accused of:

organizing illegal transportation of a person across the state border of Ukraine;

threatening to kill a judge in connection with her activities related to the administration of justice.

Reference

The investigation established that during martial law, the human rights activist promised a conscript, for 16,000 US dollars, that he would organize his unhindered departure abroad.

The essence of the criminal scheme:

The mentioned scheme planned to produce fictitious documents about the conscript's mother's non-existent illness. Subsequently, based on these documents, the man was to leave Ukraine, accompanying his "sick" mother abroad - allegedly for her treatment.

The lawyer was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine after receiving part of the funds - 5,000 US dollars.

In addition, it was established:

The accused threatened to kill the judge for finding him guilty of driving while intoxicated. - informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The lawyer sent threats of reprisal to the judge via a private message to his phone.

Addition

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the operational support of the SBU Department in Lviv region.

Recall

