Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Threatened to kill a judge, and promised a conscript departure abroad: a lawyer will be tried in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

In Lviv region, a lawyer will be tried for organizing the illegal transfer of a conscript abroad for $16,000 and for threatening a judge with murder. He promised to produce fictitious documents about his mother's illness for the man to leave Ukraine.

Threatened to kill a judge, and promised a conscript departure abroad: a lawyer will be tried in Lviv region

According to the investigation, the human rights activist, for a "request", promised the "client" forged documents and unhindered departure to Poland. It was also established that the defendant threatened to kill a judge.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

An indictment has been sent to the court regarding the lawyer, who is accused of:

  • organizing illegal transportation of a person across the state border of Ukraine;
    • threatening to kill a judge in connection with her activities related to the administration of justice.

      Reference

      The investigation established that during martial law, the human rights activist promised a conscript, for 16,000 US dollars, that he would organize his unhindered departure abroad.

      The essence of the criminal scheme:

      The mentioned scheme planned to produce fictitious documents about the conscript's mother's non-existent illness. Subsequently, based on these documents, the man was to leave Ukraine, accompanying his "sick" mother abroad - allegedly for her treatment.

      The lawyer was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine after receiving part of the funds - 5,000 US dollars.

      In addition, it was established:

      The accused threatened to kill the judge for finding him guilty of driving while intoxicated.

      - informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

      The lawyer sent threats of reprisal to the judge via a private message to his phone.

      Addition

      The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the operational support of the SBU Department in Lviv region.

      Recall

      The quantitative indicators of illegal border crossing attempts are not growing. In recent months, the trend has shown no fluctuations, neither increasing nor decreasing.

      A former people's deputy and three accomplices have been notified of suspicion of misappropriating over UAH 21 million.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Lviv Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Poland
