Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was stopped and searched by police near an exclusive party in Ibiza, who did not recognize him, Daily Mail reported, writes UNN.

Details

In footage recorded earlier this month and exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail, the 50-year-old Hollywood star is detained on the street along with his girlfriend, 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, and an entourage of friends.

A woman, who may be Ceretti, is heard saying: "I'm being searched now, completely," while DiCaprio, who has removed his usual mask, extends the contents of his pockets for inspection by Spanish police officers.

Eyewitnesses told the Daily Mail how DiCaprio, one of the world's most famous men, had to introduce himself to the police, who then demanded to see his identification.

DiCaprio's group was eventually admitted to the exclusive event, which was hosted at a private villa on the party island by tequila company Patron and Spanish actor/singer Aron Piper.

However, another A-list star was not so lucky: rapper Travis Scott was reportedly turned away, the publication writes.

Other stars who made it inside included model Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio's best friend, actor Tobey Maguire.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Stars are just like us. Leo was one of many famous faces at the event, and even he was questioned at the entrance. The police looked at Leo with disbelief when he checked in. He was courteous with them and joked."

The source added that every attendee, whether celebrity or not, underwent the same thorough security check.

