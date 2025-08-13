$41.450.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1984 views

European and Ukrainian leaders will hold a virtual meeting with US President Donald Trump. The meeting will take place before his summit with Putin.

Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters

European and Ukrainian leaders will hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday ahead of his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The unpredictability of the Trump-Putin summit results has heightened European fears that the US and Russian leaders could make far-reaching decisions and even try to force Ukraine into an unfavorable agreement.

"We are now focused on preventing this from happening by engaging with American partners and maintaining coordination and unity on the European side. There is still plenty of time until Friday," said a senior official from Eastern Europe.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration tempered expectations for significant progress toward a ceasefire, calling its meeting with Putin in Alaska an "exercise in listening."

White House calls Trump-Putin summit in Alaska "listening exercise"13.08.25, 04:00 • 2886 views

The video conference between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, and the European Union is expected to take place at 12:00 GMT (15:00 Kyiv time)

reported a German government official.

The NATO Secretary General will also attend the conference, organized by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Ukraine, as the publication points out, hopes that this meeting will be - at least in part - a European counterweight to the Alaska summit.

Trump and Vance to meet virtually with Zelensky before summit with Putin - Media12.08.25, 23:17 • 1420 views

Half a dozen senior European officials told Reuters they saw a risk of an agreement being reached that would be unfavorable to Europe and Ukraine's security. They said European unity would be vital in this case.

A source familiar with internal US discussions said it could not be ruled out that Trump would seek a deal directly with Putin, without involving Ukraine or Europe. However, the source expressed doubts about this, saying it could cause problems with Ukraine and the EU.

After the phone call, Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance are expected to speak with European leaders at a separate online meeting at 13:00 GMT (16:00 Kyiv time)

- reported a German official.

Then at 14:30 GMT (17:30 Kyiv time) there will be an online meeting of the "coalition of the willing" - a group of countries working on plans to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Three meetings are needed to achieve a ceasefire result - Zelenskyy

Three meetings are needed to achieve a ceasefire - Zelenskyy12.08.25, 22:53 • 3418 views

This, he told reporters on Tuesday, would deprive Ukraine of a large defensive network in the region, making it easier for Russia to launch a new offensive deeper into Ukraine in the future.

He added that territorial issues could only be discussed after a ceasefire was established and security guarantees were provided to Ukraine.

Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive in Ukraine - Zelenskyy12.08.25, 22:40 • 2820 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine