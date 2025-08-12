Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive on the rest of Ukraine's territory; it cannot be given away. That is why any issue of territories must also be part of security guarantees, explained Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Donbas was 100% a springboard for not sparing Ukrainian citizens, not using their own, not doing any mobilization (excuse me for saying it this way, but it is what it is), but making separatists a Russian army. By the way, one of the strongest parts of their offensive troops were precisely the people recruited from our territories occupied after 2014. - Zelenskyy said.

The President also explained that a springboard for a full-scale invasion was being formed in Donbas. The situation will be the same after the war if the Russians consolidate their position in Donbas.

A springboard for a full-scale invasion was being formed. After a full-scale invasion, if today we leave Donbas, our fortifications, our terrain, our heights that we control, we will clearly open a springboard for preparing a "Russian" offensive. - Zelenskyy explained.

According to him, in a few years, Russians will have an open path to Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. That is why it is important that the territorial issue be part of security guarantees.

A few years – and Putin will have an open path to Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. And not only. Also to Kharkiv. And therefore, in my opinion, any issue of territories cannot be separated from security guarantees. Otherwise, they want to give them approximately 9 thousand square kilometers now, which is approximately 30% of Donetsk region, and this is a springboard for their new aggression. - the President explained.

Addition

President Zelenskyy reported that Russians are suffering three times more losses than the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with an example of 968 Russian losses per day against 340 Ukrainian ones. Ukraine also has an advantage in FPV drones of 1 to 1.4, which it plans to increase thanks to partner funding.