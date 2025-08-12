Three meetings are needed to achieve a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
05:43 PM • 6284 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 27381 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 26563 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 48318 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 31322 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 36289 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 95801 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 92287 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 91047 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 42573 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Popular news
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 10837 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 24441 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 13583 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 14152 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 8076 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 6274 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 8124 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 27373 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 48314 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 95784 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Turkey
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideo06:19 PM • 1312 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 13602 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 83807 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 48223 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 204640 views
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Three meetings are needed to achieve a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

President Zelenskyy believes that two bilateral and one trilateral meeting involving the US are needed to end the war. Europe must witness the outcome, which will provide security and economic guarantees for Ukraine.

Three meetings are needed to achieve a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump truly wants an end to Russia's war against Ukraine. For this, three meetings are necessary – two bilateral and one trilateral, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

President Trump truly wants to end this war, just as Ukraine does. We need to hold three meetings. Two bilateral, one trilateral. And, probably, after the trilateral one, we will have a result 

- explained the President.

He emphasized that Europe must be a witness to the result that will be achieved. Europe's presence is necessary.

In principle, the American side is not against Europe being a witness to some result. Why did I insist? Because in any agreements, I have no security guarantees. Economic ones are the EU. And I want us to know when we will be in the EU. Because we are constantly blocked by one thing or another. And I said: for this to be a general agreement, we need Europe's presence 

- noted the Head of State.

Addition

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. He thanked him for his clear position on not making decisions without Ukraine's participation and discussed future contacts.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine