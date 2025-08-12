Three meetings are needed to achieve a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump truly wants an end to Russia's war against Ukraine. For this, three meetings are necessary – two bilateral and one trilateral, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

President Trump truly wants to end this war, just as Ukraine does. We need to hold three meetings. Two bilateral, one trilateral. And, probably, after the trilateral one, we will have a result - explained the President.

He emphasized that Europe must be a witness to the result that will be achieved. Europe's presence is necessary.

In principle, the American side is not against Europe being a witness to some result. Why did I insist? Because in any agreements, I have no security guarantees. Economic ones are the EU. And I want us to know when we will be in the EU. Because we are constantly blocked by one thing or another. And I said: for this to be a general agreement, we need Europe's presence - noted the Head of State.

Addition

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. He thanked him for his clear position on not making decisions without Ukraine's participation and discussed future contacts.