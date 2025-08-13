White House calls Trump-Putin summit in Alaska "listening exercise"

The White House called the planned summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin an "exercise in listening." This was reported by CNN, citing a statement by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, according to UNN.

This is an exercise for the president, which is needed to listen. You see, only one side involved in this war will be present, so the president needs to once again get a firmer and better understanding of how we can end this war. - Leavitt told reporters at a White House briefing.

"A face-to-face meeting, not a phone call, will give this president the best understanding of how to end this war and where everything is headed," she said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump's meeting with Putin at the White House is a clarification of positions, not a concession. He emphasized that the US president wants to have all the facts and look Putin in the eye.

The White House explained why Zelenskyy will be absent from the meeting in Alaska