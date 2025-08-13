White House calls Trump-Putin summit in Alaska "listening exercise"

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
August 12, 05:43 PM • 11809 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 34069 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 30691 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 53627 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 33910 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 37703 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 102580 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 97569 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96097 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45147 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
70%
756mm
Popular news
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 16172 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhotoAugust 12, 03:59 PM • 15931 views
German scientists have discovered an effective way for refugee children to learn a languageAugust 12, 04:10 PM • 6816 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 12180 views
In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupierVideoAugust 12, 05:04 PM • 8380 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 11809 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 12209 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 34068 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 53625 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 102579 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Alaska
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 2958 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 16197 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 88190 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 50209 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 207018 views
Actual
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

White House calls Trump-Putin summit in Alaska "listening exercise"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The White House called the planned Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin a "listening exercise." The meeting will take place on August 15, 2025, at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage.

White House calls Trump-Putin summit in Alaska "listening exercise"

The White House called the planned summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin an "exercise in listening." This was reported by CNN, citing a statement by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, according to UNN.

This is an exercise for the president, which is needed to listen. You see, only one side involved in this war will be present, so the president needs to once again get a firmer and better understanding of how we can end this war.

- Leavitt told reporters at a White House briefing.

"A face-to-face meeting, not a phone call, will give this president the best understanding of how to end this war and where everything is headed," she said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump's meeting with Putin at the White House is a clarification of positions, not a concession. He emphasized that the US president wants to have all the facts and look Putin in the eye.

The White House explained why Zelenskyy will be absent from the meeting in Alaska12.08.25, 19:49 • 2260 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Alaska
Marco Rubio
White House
Donald Trump
United States