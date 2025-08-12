The White House explained why Zelenskyy will be absent from the meeting in Alaska

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the meeting between White House chief Donald Trump and the Russian dictator in Alaska will take place at the latter's request. That is why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be there, UNN reports with reference to the White House.

This meeting took place because the President of Russia asked the President of the United States to meet through his special envoy Steve Witkoff. The President agrees to this meeting at the request of President Putin — she says.

Leavitt reports that the purpose of the meeting is for Trump and Putin to leave "with a better understanding of how we can end this war."

This administration has truly used all levers, taken all measures to achieve peace through a diplomatic solution — she added.

Addition

Karoline Leavitt began the press conference by discussing the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday. She stated that the talks will take place in Anchorage, which is Alaska's largest city.