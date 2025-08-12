The White House explained why Zelenskyy will be absent from the meeting in Alaska

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
05:43 PM • 834 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 22779 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 23530 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 43666 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 29035 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 32968 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 78733 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 76412 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 75932 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 35455 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.7m/s
52%
755mm
Popular news
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 74465 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 7864 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 22402 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 10977 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 11963 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 834 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 3788 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 22779 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 43666 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 78733 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 11097 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 71635 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 43430 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 199652 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 141066 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook

The White House explained why Zelenskyy will be absent from the meeting in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place in Anchorage, Alaska, at the initiative of the Russian dictator. The purpose of the negotiations is to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

The White House explained why Zelenskyy will be absent from the meeting in Alaska

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the meeting between White House chief Donald Trump and the Russian dictator in Alaska will take place at the latter's request. That is why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be there, UNN reports with reference to the White House.

This meeting took place because the President of Russia asked the President of the United States to meet through his special envoy Steve Witkoff. The President agrees to this meeting at the request of President Putin 

— she says.

Leavitt reports that the purpose of the meeting is for Trump and Putin to leave "with a better understanding of how we can end this war."

This administration has truly used all levers, taken all measures to achieve peace through a diplomatic solution 

— she added.

Addition

Karoline Leavitt began the press conference by discussing the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday. She stated that the talks will take place in Anchorage, which is Alaska's largest city.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States