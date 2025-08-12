Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases

$41.450.06
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
02:45 PM • 22061 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 41694 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 28014 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 31256 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 70722 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 68649 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 68854 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 32154 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 22081 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 67256 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 6320 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 21492 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 9412 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 11085 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 2098 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Danylo Hetmantsev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
China
Europe
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 9588 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 65716 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 41061 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 197381 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 139009 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Mi-8
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases

Kyiv • UNN

• 2120 views

 • 2120 views

The Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court considered two similar cases regarding "Concord" and "Misto Bank" banks, applying the same legal norm but interpreting it differently. This raises questions about the impartiality of the proceedings and deprives "Concord" shareholders of access to justice.

The Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court considered two practically identical cases concerning "Concord" and "Misto Bank" banks. In both cases, the panel of judges applied the same legal norm, but interpreted it differently, which raises many questions regarding the impartiality of the case consideration, writes UNN.

The case of "Misto Bank"

Thus, on July 28, 2025, a panel of judges led by reporting judge Oleksandr Starodub considered the case of PJSC "Misto Bank" in written proceedings. The panel also included judges Semen Stetsenko and Albert Yezerov. The courts of first and appellate instances recognized as unlawful and canceled the decisions of the National Bank of Ukraine regarding the recognition of "Misto Bank" as insolvent, the deprivation of its banking license, and its withdrawal from the market. The National Bank of Ukraine and the Deposit Guarantee Fund disagreed with these decisions and filed cassation appeals with the Supreme Court, requesting the cancellation of the decisions of the previous instances and the closure of the proceedings.

The court sided with the NBU and the DGF, but in substantiating its decision, it noted that the claim of "Misto Bank" shareholders met the requirements of the Code of Administrative Procedure (CAP).

"The Fund's reference in substantiating the arguments of the cassation appeal that the proceedings in this case are subject to closure on the basis of paragraph 6 of the Final and Transitional Provisions of Law No. 590-IX is unfounded, as the plaintiff's claims comply with the norms of parts seven to ten of Article 266-1 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine and the proceedings in this case were initiated after Law No. 590-IX came into force," states the court's decision.

The "Concord" case

The case of JSC "ACB "Concord" was also considered by the panel of judges in written proceedings on July 30, 2025. The reporting judge in the case was Semen Stetsenko, who was part of the panel of judges that considered the "Misto Bank" case.

In the "Concord" case, the panel of judges also applied Article 266-1 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine. Despite the fact that the cases of both banks are almost identical, the application of the CAP norm turned out to be completely opposite.

"Considering the purpose of the plaintiff's appeal with this claim, the Court draws attention to the fact that satisfying the claims to declare unlawful the NBU Board's decision to revoke the banking license and liquidate the bank is not capable of restoring the plaintiff's rights, and will contradict the provisions of paragraph 3 of part nine of Article 266-1 of the CAP of Ukraine," states the decision.

As in the case of "Misto Bank", the proceedings in the "Concord" case were also closed by the Supreme Court, and the decisions of the previous instances were canceled without even examining the case on its merits. That is, the panel of judges did not provide a legal assessment of the court decisions that recognized the NBU's decisions regarding the withdrawal of "Concord" from the market as illegal.

Is Themis not blind?

An analysis of both rulings shows that the Supreme Court, with a two-day difference, issued two decisions in which it interpreted the same legal norm differently. According to Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, this may indicate the panel's bias.

"It is especially striking that the Supreme Court ignored its own practice in similar cases. Moreover, the reporting judge in the 'Concord' case just two days before participated in the consideration of another bank's case... and there made an opposite decision. This already resembles an anecdote:

— How much is 7×8?

— Are we buying or selling?

All these facts indicate the bias of the decision," reported Olena Sosedka on her Facebook page.

The fact that the court panel explicitly stated in the ruling that no court in Ukraine can consider Concord's claim regarding the unlawfulness of the NBU's decisions on the bank's withdrawal from the market does not add confidence in the objectivity of the Supreme Court's decision.

"In this ruling, the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court set forth a legal conclusion that, according to the peculiarities of the legal regulation of the disputed legal relations, the claim of a former shareholder of an insolvent bank (in this case, a liquidated bank) is not subject to consideration either under administrative or commercial legal proceedings, and by the subjective composition of the participants in the legal relations, it does not fall under the jurisdiction of a civil court. That is, such claims are not subject to consideration by any court," the ruling states.

Lawyers interviewed by UNN indicate that in this way, the shareholders of "Concord" bank were deprived of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Addendum

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of withdrawing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, since February 24, 2022, liquidation has been initiated for 8 banks. In 2023, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions fell under liquidation and license revocation – this refers to "Concord" bank. As Olena Sosedka stated, at the time the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all necessary payments within 2-3 weeks. However, the bank liquidation process is strictly regulated by law and can generally last up to three years.

Antonina Tumanova

National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine