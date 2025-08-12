$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
05:43 PM • 118 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 22231 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 23115 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 43074 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 28752 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 32376 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 75514 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 73318 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 72981 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 34058 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.7m/s
52%
755mm
Popular news
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 71715 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 7410 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 22133 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 10575 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 11678 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 122 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 3256 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 22233 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 43077 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 75549 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 10698 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 69278 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 42489 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 198717 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 140243 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook

In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the size of presidential scholarships for students of vocational schools, colleges, technical schools, universities, and postgraduate students. Schoolchildren who score 185+ points on the NMT will also receive a Presidential scholarship.

In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted several resolutions, which from September 1 will increase the size of presidential scholarships for students of vocational schools, colleges, technical schools and universities, and also determined the size of presidential scholarships for schoolchildren who score 185+ points on the NMT. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Today at the youth forum, I heard dozens of new ideas. About housing policy, entrepreneurship. Many of them are in the works. For example, grants for creative industries - we will present them very soon. We also plan to increase grants for youth under the "Own Business" program from UAH 150,000 to UAH 200,000. From September 1, the government increased the size of presidential scholarships for vocational school students to UAH 6,320; for college and technical school students - UAH 7,600; for university students - UAH 10,000; postgraduate students - UAH 23,700. Schoolchildren who score 185+ points on the NMT will receive a presidential scholarship - UAH 10,000 per year. We are increasing the number of scholarships to 400 

- Svyrydenko reported.

She also reported that the government was instructed to increase scholarships for all students next year, and together with the military, it is planned to review border crossing rules, raising the age limit from 18 to 22 years.

Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 2212.08.25, 16:29 • 28751 view

Addition

Yesterday, August 11, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted several resolutions concerning scholarship payments.

In particular, Resolution No. 960 provides that NMT participants who score 185+ points on the NMT will be able to receive UAH 10,000 each, but such scholarships will be awarded to no more than 400 participants. It is noted that such a scholarship can be received by:

  • citizens of Ukraine;
    • have obtained complete general secondary education at the level of specialized secondary education in the current year;
      • study in domestic institutions of professional pre-higher or higher education in full-time form of education and have concluded an agreement on education in such an institution.

        It is also proposed to establish awards for winners of all-Ukrainian and international Olympiads.

        The President of Ukraine's Fund for Support of Education, Science, and Sports will provide UAH 20,000 awards for winners of all-Ukrainian Olympiads in academic subjects, and UAH 100,000 for winners of international Olympiads once until the end of the budget period.

        Resolution No. 959 defines who can be a candidate for receiving the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine. In particular, from among those who:

        based on the results of the last semester control, they were awarded an academic scholarship in an increased amount for special achievements in studies – for the appointment of the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine to students of professional pre-higher education, higher education of bachelor's and master's degrees;

        have the greatest achievements in scientific activity - for the appointment of the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine to postgraduate students, listeners, and adjuncts.

        Candidates for receiving the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine are nominated by pedagogical, academic councils of educational institutions, scientific institutions.

        In addition, Resolution No. 957 increases the amount of the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine for students of vocational education institutions, students of professional pre-higher and higher education institutions, scientific institutions of state and communal ownership, as well as winners and participants of intellectual competitions:

        • for students of vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions from UAH 2750 to UAH 6320;
          • for students of professional pre-higher education institutions who obtain the educational-qualification level “junior specialist”, educational-professional degree “professional junior bachelor”, educational degree “bachelor” from UAH 3320 to UAH 7600;
            • for students of higher education institutions, scientific institutions who obtain the educational or educational-professional degree “junior bachelor”, educational degrees “bachelor”, “specialist” or “master” from UAH 4400 to UAH 10,000.

              In addition, the amount of the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine for postgraduate students is set at UAH 23.7 thousand per month.

              All resolutions come into force on September 1, 2025.

              Recall

              The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will work out mechanisms for increasing scholarships from next year. This is aimed, in particular, at encouraging students to achieve better academic performance.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              PoliticsPublicationsEducation
              Yulia Svyrydenko
              Ukraine