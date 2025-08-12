In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted several resolutions, which from September 1 will increase the size of presidential scholarships for students of vocational schools, colleges, technical schools and universities, and also determined the size of presidential scholarships for schoolchildren who score 185+ points on the NMT. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Today at the youth forum, I heard dozens of new ideas. About housing policy, entrepreneurship. Many of them are in the works. For example, grants for creative industries - we will present them very soon. We also plan to increase grants for youth under the "Own Business" program from UAH 150,000 to UAH 200,000. From September 1, the government increased the size of presidential scholarships for vocational school students to UAH 6,320; for college and technical school students - UAH 7,600; for university students - UAH 10,000; postgraduate students - UAH 23,700. Schoolchildren who score 185+ points on the NMT will receive a presidential scholarship - UAH 10,000 per year. We are increasing the number of scholarships to 400 - Svyrydenko reported.

She also reported that the government was instructed to increase scholarships for all students next year, and together with the military, it is planned to review border crossing rules, raising the age limit from 18 to 22 years.

Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22

Addition

Yesterday, August 11, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted several resolutions concerning scholarship payments.

In particular, Resolution No. 960 provides that NMT participants who score 185+ points on the NMT will be able to receive UAH 10,000 each, but such scholarships will be awarded to no more than 400 participants. It is noted that such a scholarship can be received by:

citizens of Ukraine;

have obtained complete general secondary education at the level of specialized secondary education in the current year;

study in domestic institutions of professional pre-higher or higher education in full-time form of education and have concluded an agreement on education in such an institution.

It is also proposed to establish awards for winners of all-Ukrainian and international Olympiads.

The President of Ukraine's Fund for Support of Education, Science, and Sports will provide UAH 20,000 awards for winners of all-Ukrainian Olympiads in academic subjects, and UAH 100,000 for winners of international Olympiads once until the end of the budget period.

Resolution No. 959 defines who can be a candidate for receiving the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine. In particular, from among those who:

based on the results of the last semester control, they were awarded an academic scholarship in an increased amount for special achievements in studies – for the appointment of the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine to students of professional pre-higher education, higher education of bachelor's and master's degrees;

have the greatest achievements in scientific activity - for the appointment of the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine to postgraduate students, listeners, and adjuncts.

Candidates for receiving the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine are nominated by pedagogical, academic councils of educational institutions, scientific institutions.

In addition, Resolution No. 957 increases the amount of the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine for students of vocational education institutions, students of professional pre-higher and higher education institutions, scientific institutions of state and communal ownership, as well as winners and participants of intellectual competitions:

for students of vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions from UAH 2750 to UAH 6320;

for students of professional pre-higher education institutions who obtain the educational-qualification level “junior specialist”, educational-professional degree “professional junior bachelor”, educational degree “bachelor” from UAH 3320 to UAH 7600;

for students of higher education institutions, scientific institutions who obtain the educational or educational-professional degree “junior bachelor”, educational degrees “bachelor”, “specialist” or “master” from UAH 4400 to UAH 10,000.

In addition, the amount of the academic scholarship of the President of Ukraine for postgraduate students is set at UAH 23.7 thousand per month.

All resolutions come into force on September 1, 2025.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will work out mechanisms for increasing scholarships from next year. This is aimed, in particular, at encouraging students to achieve better academic performance.