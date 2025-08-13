Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecast

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
August 12, 05:43 PM • 13977 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 37954 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 32643 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 56998 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 35128 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 38129 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 103862 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 97742 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 96226 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 45347 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
Famine in Gaza has reached incredible levels, urgent action needed - joint statement by EU and other statesAugust 12, 05:22 PM • 3530 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 4956 views
Operation "Web": President Zelenskyy was in contact with the SBU the entire timeAugust 12, 06:32 PM • 2870 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhoto09:16 PM • 3210 views
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meeting10:43 PM • 2924 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 13976 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 13907 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 37951 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 56995 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 103862 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Yoon Suk Yeol
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Alaska
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 4960 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 17129 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 88615 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 50592 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 207504 views
Actual
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1824 views

The Russian side demands that Ukraine cede strategically important unoccupied territory in Donetsk Oblast. This will allow Russia to gain more advantageous positions for a future offensive on Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecast

The Russian side demands that Ukraine cede strategically important unoccupied territory in the Donetsk region, offering nothing in return. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

As ISW writes, Putin's proposal requires Ukraine to cede a critical defensive position that Russian forces currently do not have the means to quickly occupy in exchange for nothing.

The exact terms of Putin's position remain unclear. However, Trump administration officials, including US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, have offered four different presentations of Putin's terms

- the report says.

Currently, the fortress belt consists of four large cities and several towns and settlements stretching from north to south along the H-20 Kostiantynivka-Sloviansk highway. The length of the belt is 50 kilometers.

It is noted that for the past 11 years, Ukraine has been strengthening defensive structures in and around these cities. Sloviansk and Kramatorsk form the northern half of the fortress belt and serve as significant logistical hubs for Ukrainian forces defending in the Donetsk region.

Druzhkivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka serve as the southern half of the fortress belt. Ukraine first began building up defensive positions in and around these cities after recapturing them from the occupiers in April 2014.

"Russia's inability to capture Sloviansk in 2022 and the ongoing struggle to envelop the fortress belt underscore the success of Ukraine's long-term efforts to strengthen the cities of the fortress belt. Russian forces are currently still trying to envelop the fortress belt from the southwest and are trying to capture it, which will likely take several years," the Institute for the Study of War reports. 

According to analysts, allowing Russian forces to take positions along the border with the Donetsk region would require Ukrainian forces to urgently build massive defensive fortifications along the border areas of the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. However, this terrain is poorly suited for a defensive line.

Potential Ukrainian defensive lines in this area would run through open fields, and natural obstacles such as the Oskil and Siverskyi Donets rivers are located too far to the east to serve as defensive positions for Ukrainian forces.

"A potential ceasefire along the Donetsk region border would also require massive investment in infrastructure compatible with a large-scale long-term ceasefire monitoring mission," ISW writes.

At the same time, Russian positions along the border areas of the Donetsk-Kharkiv and Donetsk-Dnipropetrovsk regions would provide a much more advantageous starting point for a future offensive on the adjacent areas of the Kharkiv or Dnipropetrovsk regions than the current lines.

In particular, the cession of Lyman, Donetsk region, to Russian occupation would create favorable conditions for the Russians to attack Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv region on the eastern bank of the Oskil River.

"Russian forces may try to reverse their efforts in 2022 and use Sloviansk and further advance along the E-40 Kharkiv-Novoshakhtinsk highway to attack Izium," ISW states.

Russian forces also hold limited positions along the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region southwest of Pokrovsk. However, the cession of the rest of the Donetsk region would allow the Russians to avoid completing current efforts to capture Pokrovsk.

Russian forces would also not have to fight through Ukraine's westernmost defensive line of Dobropillia-Bilozerka-Novodonetske-Oleksandrivka, which also runs north to south, similar to the fortress belt. Thus, the cession of the rest of the Donetsk region would also provide Russian forces with more advantageous positions for an offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on August 15, 2025, at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska.   

President Zelenskyy emphasizes that Donbas is a springboard for Russia's offensive, and its loss would open the way for further aggression. The issue of territories must be an integral part of security guarantees.

Ukraine is considering freezing the front, recognizing Russia's control over occupied lands, provided there are security guarantees and a path to NATO. This comes ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting.

Putin and Trump to meet at military base in Anchorage - CNN13.08.25, 01:48 • 906 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Druzhkivka
Alaska
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Donets
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Konstantinovka
Kramatorsk