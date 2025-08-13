Putin and Trump to meet at military base in Anchorage - CNN

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the US faced the problem that it is currently the peak tourist season in Alaska. That is why the options available and equipped for hosting two world leaders were severely limited.

According to CNN, the summit organizers concluded that the only city in Alaska with suitable conditions is Anchorage.

And only the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, located on the northern outskirts of the city, would meet the requirements for a historic meeting, although the White House hoped to avoid the optics of hosting the Russian leader and his entourage at a US military base. - the publication writes, citing sources in the White House.

It will be recalled that the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the initiative of the Russian dictator. The purpose of the negotiations is to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

President Zelensky emphasized that discussing Ukraine at the Trump-Putin meeting without its participation is impossible. He stressed that a trilateral meeting of leaders is necessary to end the war.

