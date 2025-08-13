Trump does not consider meeting in Alaska a concession to Putin - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump's meeting with Putin at the White House is a clarification of positions, not a concession. He emphasized that the US president wants to have all the facts and look Putin in the eye.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the planned talks between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the White House are perceived not as concessions to the Russian dictator, but as a clarification of positions. This was reported by the US Department of State, citing Rubio's interview for "Sid and Friends in the Morning," according to UNN.
People need to understand, for President Trump, a meeting is not a concession
He noted that many in the news are now saying that this was a victory for Putin, who emerged from isolation.
A meeting is what you do to clarify positions and make decisions. I want to have all the facts. I want to look this guy in the eye. And that's what the president wants to do
According to him, the planned summit is "a meeting to clarify positions." Rubio added that sooner or later everyone will find out whether this approach had a chance of success.
Recall
On Tuesday, August 12, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed preparations for the planned summit in Alaska.
Ukrainian and European leaders are concerned about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. They fear that Trump may be deceived a second time, and Putin will use the meeting to strengthen his position.
