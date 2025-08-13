$41.450.06
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 7958 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 27236 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 56813 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 41525 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 74760 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 40488 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 40356 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 109826 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98903 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The National Guard Brigade "Spartan" repelled a Russian breakthrough attempt, destroying an enemy platoon. Over the day, the guardsmen repelled 27 assault actions.

National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian soldiers thwarted an assault in the Pokrovsk direction, reported on Wednesday the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Thwarted a Russian assault in the Pokrovsk direction

- wrote the commander of the National Guard.

According to him, "the Russians made another attempt to break through in the area of responsibility of the NGU 'Spartan' brigade."

"Aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of an enemy APC. Our soldiers promptly engaged the enemy's equipment and personnel with drones and artillery. As a result of professional actions, a platoon of Russians was destroyed, and the assault attempt was thwarted," Pivnenko said.

According to him, in total, over the past day along the front line, the National Guard repelled 27 enemy assault actions.

On the Pokrovsk direction, appropriate steps have been taken to rectify the situation - Zelenskyy12.08.25, 20:24 • 2792 views

Julia Shramko

War
National Guard of Ukraine