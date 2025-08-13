National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian soldiers thwarted an assault in the Pokrovsk direction, reported on Wednesday the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Thwarted a Russian assault in the Pokrovsk direction - wrote the commander of the National Guard.

According to him, "the Russians made another attempt to break through in the area of responsibility of the NGU 'Spartan' brigade."

"Aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of an enemy APC. Our soldiers promptly engaged the enemy's equipment and personnel with drones and artillery. As a result of professional actions, a platoon of Russians was destroyed, and the assault attempt was thwarted," Pivnenko said.

According to him, in total, over the past day along the front line, the National Guard repelled 27 enemy assault actions.

