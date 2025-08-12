$41.450.06
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 2138 views
On the Pokrovsk direction, appropriate steps have been taken to rectify the situation - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy announced steps to rectify the situation in the Pokrovsk direction and near Dobropillia. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allocated additional forces and planned measures to block the enemy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with military officials, stated that appropriate steps have been taken in the Pokrovsk direction and near Dobropillia to rectify the situation. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, there were reports from our military. The front, and especially Dobropillia, the Pokrovsk direction. Steps have been taken there to rectify the situation, and I am grateful to every unit, to every one of our soldiers who are currently destroying the occupier. Positions in Kharkiv region, positions in Zaporizhzhia, positions in Sumy region – everywhere we are trying to provide Ukraine with exactly the kind of protection it needs.

- said Zelenskyy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement regarding the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, indicating that on the former alone, there are over 110,000 occupiers, the situation is difficult and dynamic, but measures are being taken to destroy the enemy – additional forces have been allocated, and measures to block the enemy have been planned.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine