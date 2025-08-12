On the Pokrovsk direction, appropriate steps have been taken to rectify the situation - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with military officials, stated that appropriate steps have been taken in the Pokrovsk direction and near Dobropillia to rectify the situation. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, there were reports from our military. The front, and especially Dobropillia, the Pokrovsk direction. Steps have been taken there to rectify the situation, and I am grateful to every unit, to every one of our soldiers who are currently destroying the occupier. Positions in Kharkiv region, positions in Zaporizhzhia, positions in Sumy region – everywhere we are trying to provide Ukraine with exactly the kind of protection it needs. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement regarding the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, indicating that on the former alone, there are over 110,000 occupiers, the situation is difficult and dynamic, but measures are being taken to destroy the enemy – additional forces have been allocated, and measures to block the enemy have been planned.