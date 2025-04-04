Jan Lipavský

A number of EU countries, including Germany and the Baltic States, have advocated funding for Radio Free Europe amid decreasing support from the US. The Czech Republic initiated this issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky met with Keith Kellogg in Washington, DC. He emphasized the need to arm Ukraine in order to negotiate from a strong position.
The Czech Republic is preparing a new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine in 2025. The volume of new supplies will depend on available funding, but there is still enough ammunition in the world to purchase.
Jan Lipavsky condemned the Russian strike on Kyiv on January 1, which claimed the lives of two people. Lipavsky emphasized the need to punish the aggressor.
The President of Ukraine met with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky at the Grain from Ukraine summit. The parties discussed defense support, artillery supplies, and countering disinformation.
Ukraine has initiated a meeting in the NATO-Ukraine format because of Russia's use of a new ballistic missile on the Dnipro River. The meeting will take place on November 26 to discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense and limiting Russian military capabilities.
Jan Lipavsky visits Kyiv to assess the situation with shelling and Czech projects. The minister supports Zelensky's peace plan, rejecting the idea of Russia's temporary occupation of the territories.
The EU is investigating information about a factory in China that produces drones for the Russian army. The European bloc is ready to impose sanctions against Beijing if the facts are confirmed.
Ukraine has sent a batch of industrial dehumidifiers to the Czech Republic to help fight large-scale floods. The cargo is being transported by diplomats from the Czech Consulate General in Lviv, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.
Czech Republic summons russian ambassador after shelling of Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.
The Czech Republic no longer recognizes non-biometric Russian passports for security reasons, which prevents Russians with such passports from legally staying in the country.
Ukraine has received the first batch of artillery shells under the Czech initiative, with the potential to receive 1. 5 million shells, almost twice as many as previously promised, according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.
The ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative is already arriving in Ukraine, which will allow Kyiv to continuously receive a significant amount of ammunition this year.
The Czech Republic can help train Ukrainian flights on F-16 and Gripen aircraft and can offer countries training on these aircraft, Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova said.
The European Union has approved the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets worth up to 3 billion euros this year to support Ukraine, of which 90% will be allocated for military aid, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reports.
The Czech Republic will once again propose to restrict the movement of russian diplomats in the Schengen area to combat the threat of russian intelligence and espionage activities in Europe.
The Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU needs more funding, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said, calling on allies to provide more money to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.
The Visegrad foreign ministers agreed that Ukraine should restore its territorial integrity after Russian aggression, although Hungary and Slovakia did not explicitly confirm their support for this statement.
The Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia because of Slovakia's pro-Russian stance and the meeting between Slovak Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart Lavrov.