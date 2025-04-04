$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14214 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25193 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62827 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210730 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120901 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389449 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308995 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213446 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244062 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Jan Lipavský

News by theme

Seven EU countries support funding for Radio Free Europe after US aid cuts - Politico

A number of EU countries, including Germany and the Baltic States, have advocated funding for Radio Free Europe amid decreasing support from the US. The Czech Republic initiated this issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Politics • March 18, 12:45 PM • 7420 views

The Czech government is calling on the EU to help Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.

News of the World • March 16, 11:22 PM • 14797 views

Czech Foreign Minister tells Kellogg what to do with Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky met with Keith Kellogg in Washington, DC. He emphasized the need to arm Ukraine in order to negotiate from a strong position.

News of the World • February 8, 01:26 AM • 111985 views

Czech Republic announces new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine

The Czech Republic is preparing a new project to supply ammunition to Ukraine in 2025. The volume of new supplies will depend on available funding, but there is still enough ammunition in the world to purchase.

Politics • January 31, 04:30 PM • 29242 views

Lithuania has responded to the attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: "Peace begins with holding the aggressor accountable."

Jan Lipavsky condemned the Russian strike on Kyiv on January 1, which claimed the lives of two people. Lipavsky emphasized the need to punish the aggressor.

War • January 1, 11:40 AM • 30359 views

Supplying Ukraine with artillery and countering Russian disinformation: Zelenskyy meets with Czech Foreign Minister

The President of Ukraine met with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky at the Grain from Ukraine summit. The parties discussed defense support, artillery supplies, and countering disinformation.

Politics • November 23, 04:40 PM • 23064 views

Foreign Ministry confirms convening of Ukraine-NATO meeting on November 26: what will be discussed

Ukraine has initiated a meeting in the NATO-Ukraine format because of Russia's use of a new ballistic missile on the Dnipro River. The meeting will take place on November 26 to discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense and limiting Russian military capabilities.

War • November 22, 02:46 PM • 15942 views

Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

Jan Lipavsky visits Kyiv to assess the situation with shelling and Czech projects. The minister supports Zelensky's peace plan, rejecting the idea of Russia's temporary occupation of the territories.

Politics • November 22, 07:12 AM • 19330 views

EU to press China on drones for Russia, warns of 'consequences' - Politico

The EU is investigating information about a factory in China that produces drones for the Russian army. The European bloc is ready to impose sanctions against Beijing if the facts are confirmed.

War • November 16, 10:19 AM • 40625 views

Ukraine hands over industrial dehumidifiers to the Czech Republic to combat floods

Ukraine has sent a batch of industrial dehumidifiers to the Czech Republic to help fight large-scale floods. The cargo is being transported by diplomats from the Czech Consulate General in Lviv, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

Society • September 22, 05:58 PM • 29150 views

Czech Republic summons russian ambassador over shelling of children's hospital in Kyiv

Czech Republic summons russian ambassador after shelling of Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

War • July 10, 02:32 AM • 103969 views

Czech Foreign Minister summons Russian ambassador after attack on Okhmatdet: killers who attack children in hospitals are garbage of humanity

The Czech Foreign Minister summons the Russian ambassador after Russian shelling of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv killed 2 people and injured more than 50.

War • July 9, 04:30 PM • 38464 views

The Czech Republic will not allow Russian citizens to enter the country without biometric passports

The Czech Republic no longer recognizes non-biometric Russian passports for security reasons, which prevents Russians with such passports from legally staying in the country.

News of the World • July 4, 06:09 PM • 22393 views

First batch of artillery shells arrives in Ukraine under Czech initiative

Ukraine has received the first batch of artillery shells under the Czech initiative, with the potential to receive 1. 5 million shells, almost twice as many as previously promised, according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

War • June 25, 10:46 AM • 29941 views

Ammunition is already arriving in Ukraine on the Czech initiative

The ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative is already arriving in Ukraine, which will allow Kyiv to continuously receive a significant amount of ammunition this year.

War • June 15, 03:36 AM • 111103 views

Czech Republic can help Ukraine train pilots for F-16 and Gripen

The Czech Republic can help train Ukrainian flights on F-16 and Gripen aircraft and can offer countries training on these aircraft, Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova said.

War • June 9, 07:30 AM • 93146 views

EU approves use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The European Union has approved the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets worth up to 3 billion euros this year to support Ukraine, of which 90% will be allocated for military aid, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reports.

War • May 21, 10:48 AM • 19649 views

Czech Foreign Ministry again proposes to restrict the movement of russian diplomats through Schengen

The Czech Republic will once again propose to restrict the movement of russian diplomats in the Schengen area to combat the threat of russian intelligence and espionage activities in Europe.

News of the World • April 22, 12:50 PM • 22156 views

Czech Foreign Minister: Czech initiative to buy ammunition for Kyiv needs more money

The Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU needs more funding, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said, calling on allies to provide more money to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

War • April 3, 01:06 PM • 23899 views

Czech initiative could provide Ukraine with 1.5 million rounds, double initial pledge - Bloomberg

As part of the Czech initiative, Ukraine could potentially receive 1. 5 million shells, almost twice as many as previously promised, which would help Ukraine fight better by ensuring a steady supply of fresh ammunition.

War • March 26, 05:56 PM • 75358 views

Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity: Visegrad Foreign Ministers make statement

The Visegrad foreign ministers agreed that Ukraine should restore its territorial integrity after Russian aggression, although Hungary and Slovakia did not explicitly confirm their support for this statement.

War • March 21, 06:37 PM • 28186 views

Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia over ties to Russia

The Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia because of Slovakia's pro-Russian stance and the meeting between Slovak Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart Lavrov.

News of the World • March 7, 12:59 PM • 27899 views