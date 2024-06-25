First batch of artillery shells arrives in Ukraine under Czech initiative

Ukraine has already received the first batch of artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative on ammunition for the Armed Forces. This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the shells arrived in Ukraine "some time ago." However, he did not specify either the date of arrival or the size of the first batch.

The first batch of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago - Fiala's post reads.

Recall

According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky , Ukraine could potentially receive 1.5 million shellswithin the framework of the Czech initiative, which is almost twice as much as previously promised.