First batch of artillery shells arrives in Ukraine under Czech initiative

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89858 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100585 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118128 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188421 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232859 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142961 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368863 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181705 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149609 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197898 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89852 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84536 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100576 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98574 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118122 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 380 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3840 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11462 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13118 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17163 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

First batch of artillery shells arrives in Ukraine under Czech initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29941 views

Ukraine has received the first batch of artillery shells under the Czech initiative, with the potential to receive 1.5 million shells, almost twice as many as previously promised, according to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

First batch of artillery shells arrives in Ukraine under Czech initiative

Ukraine has already received the first batch of artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative on ammunition for the Armed Forces. This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, the shells arrived in Ukraine "some time ago." However, he did not specify either the date of arrival or the size of the first batch.

The first batch of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago

- Fiala's post reads. 

Recall 

According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky , Ukraine could potentially receive 1.5 million shellswithin the framework of the Czech initiative, which is almost twice as much as previously promised.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Petr Fiala
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan Lipavský
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31