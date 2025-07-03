$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM • 442 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 8879 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 18420 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 17941 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17926 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 44744 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144299 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 91993 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78086 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 65035 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.4m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)July 3, 01:51 AM • 27944 views
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 12087 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building03:07 AM • 33012 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 303:27 AM • 14223 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 27766 views
Publications
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 442 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144299 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 107281 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 122920 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 156411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 34202 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 43527 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 51567 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 106881 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 64053 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8487 views

Yesterday's explosion in Zhytomyr region damaged about a hundred residential and non-residential buildings. Also, about ten vehicles, including a bus, were affected.

About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region

As a result of the explosion that occurred yesterday in the Zhytomyr region, about a hundred residential and non-residential buildings were damaged, writes UNN.

As it became known from representatives of local authorities, the inspection of the territories adjacent to the epicenter of the explosion is still ongoing.

It is also known that about ten vehicles, including a bus, were damaged or destroyed.

As reported by UNN's own sources in the SBU, according to preliminary data, the explosion at the enterprise's warehouse in Zhytomyr region occurred due to violations of safety rules during the storage of dangerous substances. Work is currently underway at the site to identify those involved. 

Recall 

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. 

Later, the head of the Zhytomyr OVA, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported that as a result of two explosions in the Zhytomyr region, two people died and 15 more were injured. According to the latest information, the number of victims of the explosion near Zhytomyr on Wednesday evening, July 2, increased to 24 people.

The President's Office stated that the incident with the explosion in the Zhytomyr region is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9