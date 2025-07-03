About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region

As a result of the explosion that occurred yesterday in the Zhytomyr region, about a hundred residential and non-residential buildings were damaged, writes UNN.

As it became known from representatives of local authorities, the inspection of the territories adjacent to the epicenter of the explosion is still ongoing.

It is also known that about ten vehicles, including a bus, were damaged or destroyed.

As reported by UNN's own sources in the SBU, according to preliminary data, the explosion at the enterprise's warehouse in Zhytomyr region occurred due to violations of safety rules during the storage of dangerous substances. Work is currently underway at the site to identify those involved.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region.

Later, the head of the Zhytomyr OVA, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported that as a result of two explosions in the Zhytomyr region, two people died and 15 more were injured. According to the latest information, the number of victims of the explosion near Zhytomyr on Wednesday evening, July 2, increased to 24 people.

The President's Office stated that the incident with the explosion in the Zhytomyr region is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.