KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads

Kyiv • UNN

 3449 views

The most congested intersections in Kyiv have been identified, including Stepan Bandera Avenue – Obolonskyi Avenue and Kompozytora Liatoshynskoho Street. It was also reported that no new traffic lights according to DSTU 4092:2024 were installed this year.

KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads

In Kyiv, the busiest intersections include, in particular, Stepan Bandera Avenue – Obolonskyi Avenue and Kompozytora Liatoshynskoho Street 1,2. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the communal enterprise "Center for Traffic Management" of the Kyiv City State Administration department.

Which intersections are the busiest?

The Center for Traffic Management notes that based on data on traffic intensity at Kyiv city intersections obtained through field observations and data from traffic detectors, the busiest intersections (sum of all directions of movement) are:

• Stepan Bandera Ave. - Obolonskyi Ave. – 128 thousand cars/day;

• Kompozytora Liatoshynskoho St. 1,2 – 113-127 thousand cars/day;

• Bohatyrska St., 11, 25 – 92-127 thousand cars/day;

• Beresteiskyi Ave. - Povitrianykh Syl Ave. – 92-97 thousand cars/day;

• Chokolivskyi Blvd. – Ushynskoho St. – 72-78 thousand cars/day;

• Khreshchatyk St. - Bohdana Khmelnytskoho St. – 73-77 thousand cars/day;

• Vadym Hetman St. - Oleksy Tykhoho St. – 69-76 thousand cars/day;

• Valeriy Lobanovskyi Ave. - Volodymyr Brozhko St. – 65-72 thousand cars/day;

• Akademika Zabolotnoho St. - Kvitucha St. – 60-66 thousand cars/day;

• Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska St. - Naberezhno-Rybal's'ka St. – 59-65 thousand cars/day;

• Vasylkivska Square – 48-53 thousand cars/day;

• Viacheslava Chornovola St. - Rostyslavska St. – 48-52 thousand cars/day;

• Holosiivskyi Ave. - Heroiv Oborony St. – 43-46 thousand cars/day;

• Petra Hryhorenka Ave. - Olena Pchilka St. – 39-44 thousand cars/day.

It is reported that the traffic intensity at the entrances to Parking Zone 2 (highlighted in blue in the picture), which is the busiest among the three zones, was also calculated. The highest traffic intensity is observed in the following directions:

• Beresteiskyi Avenue – up to 64 thousand cars/day in one direction of movement;

• Naddniprianske Highway – up to 61 thousand cars/day in one direction of movement;

• Paton Bridge – up to 48 thousand cars/day in one direction of movement;

• Olena Teliha Street – up to 43 thousand cars/day in one direction of movement;

• Naberezhno-Rybal's'ka Street – up to 43 thousand cars/day in one direction of movement;

• Akademika Hlushkova Avenue – up to 40 thousand cars/day in one direction of movement.

1. Akademika Hlushkova Ave. (VDNH) = 39,259 cars/day

2. Yu. Zdanovska St. (Vasylkivska St.) = 6,741 cars/day

3. M. Maksymovycha St. (Vasylkivska Square) = 10,274 cars/day

4. Kholodnoyarska St. (V. Lobanovskyi Ave.) = 15,300 cars/day

5. S. Khorobroho St. (Sevastopolska Square) = 32,816 cars/day

6. Ushynskoho St. (Chokolivskyi Blvd.) = 10,370 cars/day

7. Vidradnyi Ave. (V. Havela Blvd.) = 7,503 cars/day

8. L. Huzara Ave. (V. Havela Blvd.) = 40,590 cars/day

9. Beresteiskyi Ave. (Dehtiarivska St.) = 63,640 cars/day

10. Aviakonstruktora I. Sikorskoho St. (Zh. Zhabayeva St.) = 5,934 cars/day

11. Shchuseva St. (Vavylovykh St.) = 17,549 cars/day

12. O. Teliha St. (Shchuseva St.) = 44,393 cars/day

13. Hertsen St. (Yu. Illienka St.) = 13,684 cars/day

14. Kyrylivska St. (Zavodska St.) = 10,269 cars/day

15. Novokostiantynivska St. (Zavodska St.) = 13,938 cars/day

16. Naberezhno-Rybal's'ka St. (Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska St.) = 42,168 cars/day

17. Metro Bridge (Naberezhne Highway) = 30,199 cars/day

18. Paton Bridge (Naberezhne Highway) = 47,282 cars/day

19. Naddniprianske Highway (Paton Bridge) = 60,745 cars/day

20. Sadovo-Botanichna St. (Zvirynetska St.) = 2,752 cars/day

21. Zaliznychne Highway (Sadovo-Botanichna St.) = 7,133 cars/day

22. Southern Bridge (M. Boichuka St.) = 20,304 cars/day

23. Nauky Ave. (Strategic Highway) = 10,115 cars/day

24. Heroiv Oborony St. (Holosiivskyi Ave.) = 5,676 cars/day

Situation with updated traffic lights

In addition, the Center for Traffic Management reported that this year, traffic lights that comply with the requirements of the new DSTU 4092:2024 "Road traffic safety. Road traffic lights. General technical conditions", which came into force on May 1, 2025, were not installed in Kyiv.

It should be recalled that on May 1, 2025, a new version of the State Standard DSTU 4092:2024 "Road traffic safety. Road traffic lights. General technical conditions" came into force in Ukraine.

The new DSTU norms were adopted to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with European standards.

Among the main differences of the new traffic lights:

• more intense and saturated green color;

• updated chevron appearance of arrows on traffic lights indicating the direction of movement.

According to information from the State Enterprise "National Institute for Infrastructure Development", which is the developer of DSTU 4092:2024, the innovations specified therein will apply only to new traffic lights (which will be installed) and will in no way affect traffic light objects whose service life has not expired.

Anna Murashko

