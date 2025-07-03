Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher

In Kyiv, the intensity of traffic flow changes depending on the time of day and the season. The "Center for Traffic Management" of the Kyiv City State Administration department, in response to an UNN inquiry, spoke about these fluctuations and which time intervals are "peak hours."

How and when traffic intensity changes in the capital

Throughout the day, traffic flow intensity changes: it increases in the morning hours (07:00-10:00), decreases during the day (except for the city center), and rises again in the evening hours (17:00-19:00), after which it gradually decreases. These patterns were recorded based on field observations conducted at 15 randomly selected intersections during morning, midday, and evening peaks. - reported by the CTMD.

It is noted that depending on the city district, peak intensity hours may vary depending on the traffic situation (traffic jam, accident). However, on large transport arteries, there is a clear difference: on entrances from the outskirts and main arterial directions, peak periods start earlier, while in the central part of the city, peak hours usually shift to a later time.

Parking situation in Kyiv

In March 2025, the intensity of vehicles entering Parking Zone 3 of Kyiv (Fig. 1) was counted. According to the results, the most congested directions (in one direction of travel) are: Zhytomyr, Brovary, Boryspil, Vyshneve, Vyshhorod, Odesa, and Hostomel. - reports the CTMD.

1. Stolychne Highway (Obukhiv direction);

2. Dniprovske Highway (Obukhiv direction);

3. Metrologichna St. (Khotiv village);

4. 1. Sirka St. (Novosilky village);

5. Acad. Hlushkov Ave. (Odesa direction);

6. V. Chornovola St. (Vyshneve direction);

7. Kyivska St. (Sofiivska Borshchahivka);

8. Soborna St. (Sofiivska Borshchahivka);

9. M. Vingranovskoho St. (Petropavlivska Borshchahivka);

10. Soborna St. (Petropavlivska Borshchahivka);

11. Beresteiskyi Ave. (Zhytomyr direction);

12. P-30 highway (Irpin direction);

13. Hostomelske Highway (Hostomel direction);

14. Miska St. (Pushcha-Vodytsia);

15. Lytovskyi Ave. (Ovruch direction)

16. Bohatyrska St. (Vyshhorod direction);

17. Radosynska St. (Pohreby village);

18. Brovarskyi Ave. (Brovary direction);

19. Boryspilske Highway (Boryspil direction);

20. Svitla St. (Bortnychi);

21. Tsentralna St. (Osokorky).

Seasonal fluctuations

"A seasonal correlation is observed: traffic flow intensity increases in spring and early autumn, and decreases in winter. The highest intensity is usually observed in September, and the lowest in January. This is clearly visible in Graph 1, which shows the change in vehicle traffic intensity on the city's street and road network from January 2021 to May 2025," the response to the inquiry states.

It is noted that the data is presented as the total average monthly daily traffic intensity for 10 traffic light objects (TLOs).

It is reported that there was a significant decrease in traffic flow intensity from February 2022 until the end of the year: due to martial law and hostilities near the capital. The intensity recorded by detectors during October-December 2022, January-February 2023, and May-December 2024 will have a greater data error due to rolling stabilization power outages, during which traffic light objects were turned off.