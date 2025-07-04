Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have officially confirmed their separation, six years after their engagement, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

The couple has been in a romantic relationship since 2016 and has a four-year-old daughter.

In a joint statement released to American media, representatives for the couple said the pair had been "recalibrating their relationship over the past few months to focus on co-parenting."

"They will continue to be considered together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

The statement was released due to "a great deal of recent interest and conversation" surrounding their relationship, the report added.

The 40-year-old pop star and 48-year-old actor broke up in 2017 but soon got back together. They got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

A year later, Perry revealed she was pregnant in the music video for her single Never Worn White. Their daughter Daisy Dove was born later that year.

The couple's split comes after a difficult year for Perry. Her latest album "143" and its lead single "Woman's World" were not as well received as her previous music.

The singer is currently on tour, but ticket sales have reportedly been slower than at the beginning of her career.

Perry and a group of other celebrities also faced backlash after their Blue Origin space trip in April, a reaction that Perry said left her "beaten and bruised."

The American singer, who was previously married to Russell Brand, rose to prominence in 2008 with the single "I Kissed A Girl," which reached number one in the UK.

Her hits since then include "Roar," "California Gurls," "Firework," and "Never Really Over."

Bloom was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr, and they have a son, 14-year-old Flynn.

The British actor starred in "Pirates of the Caribbean," "The Lord of the Rings," and "The Hobbit."