The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California

Kyiv • UNN

 • 847 views

The filming of the second season of the series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" will be moved from New York to Los Angeles. This decision is related to the expansion of the tax incentive program in California, which is intended to stimulate the return of large projects to the state.

The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California

Filming for the second season of Prime Video's spy series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" starring Donald Glover will move from New York to Los Angeles. The decision to change locations coincided with the expansion of California's tax incentive program, which is intended to encourage the return of major projects to the state.

UNN writes about this with reference to Deadline.

Details

The second season will be filmed in Los Angeles County

- Deadline sources report, although the exact production details are still being clarified.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that the series would move to California, while promoting "the recently approved $750 million funding for the state's film and television tax credit program."

The first season of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was mostly filmed in New York, as well as in picturesque locations in Italy - specifically Lake Como and the Dolomites. Despite receiving some support, the project is not listed in the California Film Commission's public list of approved programs.

Difficult years for California's film industry in the past

Recent years have been difficult for the state's film industry: the pandemic halted many productions, and the double strike of writers and actors in 2023 only worsened the situation.

In addition, the industry has experienced new shocks due to large-scale fires in Los Angeles. Against this background, California is forced to compete with other regions, including New York, which has strengthened its tax incentive program, and with foreign locations that offer attractive financial conditions.

The return of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" to California is considered a landmark success for Governor Newsom and the local industry, demonstrating that big-budget series are still willing to film in California with adequate support. The creators of Prime Video's "Fallout" series recently made the same decision.

Among other projects choosing the Golden State as a filming location are "Pitt" for HBO Max, "Paradise" for Hulu, and "NCIS: Origins" on CBS.

Addition

Created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, the first season of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" tells the story of two lonely strangers (Glover, Maya Erskine) who have to pretend to be a married couple as they embark on a career as spies.

They choose new pseudonyms – Mr. Jane and Mrs. Jane Smith. Their story becomes even more complicated when they discover real feelings for each other. The second season will feature new main roles played by Mark Eidelstein and Sophie Thatcher.

Earlier, UNN wrote that California will increase annual funding for film and TV production by $750 million. This program expansion, initiated by Governor Gavin Newsom, is expected to create between 4,400 and 5,500 new jobs.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

