Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022 4 July 2025

Ukraine conducted another exchange after agreements in Istanbul and returned Ukrainian defenders, including those from Mariupol, and civilians, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Our people are home. Most of them have been in Russian captivity since 2022. - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, today our defenders who defended Ukraine in various regions are returning: Donetsk region and Mariupol, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region. "These are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Special Transport Service. And also civilians," the Head of State noted.

"Exchanges must continue, and I thank everyone who ensures this. Ukraine's goal is to free all our people from Russian captivity. I thank everyone who helps to do this," Zelenskyy stated.

Major prisoner exchange still ongoing - Budanov