Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022 4 July 2025

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:45 AM • 1016 views
Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity: new details
10:29 AM • 3749 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 23799 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 86577 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 156592 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 147080 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 154756 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 96728 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 91265 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44423 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.6m/s
40%
750mm
Popular news
Missile attack on Kyiv region: residential and industrial sectors destroyed (video)July 4, 02:01 AM • 23927 views
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 10259 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 47757 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 47682 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 7210 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 128441 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 133940 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 127492 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 139943 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 185096 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 48509 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 123816 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 101946 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 105372 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 108055 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022 4 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2847 views

Ukraine has returned its defenders and civilians, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022. Among those released are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, State Special Communications Service, who defended Ukraine in various regions.

Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022

Ukraine conducted another exchange after agreements in Istanbul and returned Ukrainian defenders, including those from Mariupol, and civilians, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Our people are home. Most of them have been in Russian captivity since 2022.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, today our defenders who defended Ukraine in various regions are returning: Donetsk region and Mariupol, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region. "These are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Special Transport Service. And also civilians," the Head of State noted.

"Exchanges must continue, and I thank everyone who ensures this. Ukraine's goal is to free all our people from Russian captivity. I thank everyone who helps to do this," Zelenskyy stated.

Major prisoner exchange still ongoing - Budanov01.07.25, 22:42 • 2558 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9