Major prisoner exchange still ongoing - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that large exchanges of prisoners of war with Russia are still ongoing. Budanov said this on the air of the program "On the Front Line," as reported by UNN.

They have not ended, large exchanges are ongoing. I hope for that, at least. As the head of the Coordination Headquarters, I at least hope for that. - said Budanov.

Regarding the exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen, Kyrylo Budanov added: "We are not expecting bodies right now."

